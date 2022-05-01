Maldives featured on GCC-favourite Haya Magazine

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has launched a campaign with Haya Magazine. The campaign is aimed at affluent and wealthy GCC travellers, to increase awareness of travel and holiday options in Maldives, and to maintain brand visibility in the GCC market.

Haya is GCC’s favorite fashion, beauty and lifestyle media brand with an audience of 2.5 Million across print, digital, and social platforms. Haya prides itself on delivering high quality content, shoots, and lifestyle experiences crafted specifically to communicate with the modern Arab women.

Haya Magazine will conduct a variety of promotional activities throughout the campaign. These include a dedicated microsite promoting Maldives, in-house banner creation, and content creation. The magazine will publish 15 articles which includes features, reports, interviews, to-do lists, etc. The writings will cover topics such as the products and unique experiences of Maldives, the unique geography of the islands, and so on. Three posts on Instagram and Facebook as well as six insta-stories directing users to the microsite will be posted under the social media component of the campaign.

Last year, Maldives welcomed 91,413 tourists to the country from the Middle Eastern market with Saudi Arabia ranked as the top 7th market to Maldives. From January to February this year the country has recorded 19,022 arrivals from the Middle East market. MMPRC has planned several activities targeting the Middle East market under the effort to maintain destination visibility. This includes joint-marketing campaigns, webinars, participation in major fairs and exhibitions, roadshows, and hosting familiarisation trips.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year.