Faisal Al Mosawi achieves Guinness World Record at Sun Island Resort

Faisal Al Mosawi officially achieved the new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to swim 1km open water (CID2) which he completed in the Maldives at Sun Island Resort & Spa in South Ari Atoll. Faisal achieved the record swim time of 52 minutes 31.14 seconds on 8 March 2022.

Achieving his first Guinness World Record title in August 2018, Faisal became the fastest 10km scuba diver with a record time of 5 hours and 24 minutes which he completed in Hurghada, Egypt. Proving that physical limitations will not hinder him from achieving a Guinness World Record, Faisal took on the challenge to beat his previous record in the Maldives. The pristine waters of the South Ari Marine Protected area (SAMPA) where exotic coral reefs and marine life thrive, provided the ideal location for such an inspirational underwater challenge.

Sun Island Resort’s dive centre, diveOceanus supported in the preparations for the record-breaking swim which took place in the Sun Island Resort house reef. With a high energy and positivity, after Faisal completed the challenge, he joined a celebratory dive in the house reef with the diveOceanus team who captured the remarkable underwater experience.

Sun Island Resort & Spa, awarded Luxury Eco Resort in the 2021 World Luxury Hotel Awards, is set on one of the largest Maldives islands measuring 1.6KM long, located in the Southern tip of South Ari Atoll near the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA). A magical resort offering guests an abundance of freedom and unprecedented privacy to reconnect with nature surrounded by the azure waters of the Indian Ocean.

