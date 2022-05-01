LONU at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO: New age Maldivian concept

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO announces a new addition to its inspiring gourmet concept restaurants, with LONU – a New Age Maldivian Concept. This new speciality restaurant, a part of the resort’s INDULGENCE Plan, embraces the bounty of the Indian Ocean.

Spread along the peaceful north eastern beach of Maadhoo island, LONU replaces the resort’s R.A.W outlet. The restaurant’s menu boasts age-old traditional recipes, reimagined as sophisticated small plates, perfect for a flavourful afternoon meal.

Lonu means ‘salt’ in Dhivehi—every dish here is creatively woven around this star ingredient and complemented by fresh native herbs and indigenous spices. The local character is enhanced by heartfelt Maldivian touches like the use of sustainable clay ware and handcrafted wooden plates.

Exquisite island favourites on the menu include Masroshi (stuffed tuna bread), Masmirus Prawn Wrap, and Kanamadhu Cake (sea salt almond cake). These eclectic dishes are paired with a curated list of organic rose wines alongside traditional beverages such as Khiru Chai, toddy, and mocktails infused with local spices.

Executing this authentic experience is Chef Abdulla Rameez, the Maldivian Specialty Chef at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. His passion lies in bringing delectable organic dishes to life that celebrate indigenous cuisine.

Beyond gastronomy, guests will be immersed in an engaging, multisensory cultural experience. On the soulful menu are live cooking sessions and interactions with the local chef. A display of a Maldivian Spice Box allows guests to explore and understand the ingredients in close detail. Charming storytelling brings alive the archipelago’s rich history and culture. Guests carry away with them colourful sarongs and spice boxes, along with an unforgettable slice of Maldivian life.

Henar Gil Rios, General Manager of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, says, “LONU, our newest restaurant is one of the Maldives’ most unique dining experiences. From flavourful, island-harvested salt crystals to herbs handpicked from the Kitchen Garden. Guests relish island specialities made with 100% locally sourced ingredients, in this lively beach restaurant with sparkling turquoise-blue lagoon views.

THE OZEN COLLECTION creates timeless sanctuaries that exude tranquillity and inspiration. An abundance of sophisticated experiences seamlessly blended with a grand sense of space and design, tailored wellness journeys and an enriching culture set apart the brand’s two resorts in the Maldives.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December 2020. OZEN SECLUDED TANGALLE takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.

Websites: OZEN LIFE MAADHOO / OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI