Enchanting festive voyages at Villa Hotels & Resorts

The adventurous collection of Maldives resorts has unveiled a host of spectacular festive and new year’s brochures for the joyous season. Against the mesmerising backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Villa Hotels & Resorts properties will immerse guests in a myriad of magical experiences and unrivalled celebrations in spectacular settings as the beach resorts transform into glittering festive playgrounds.

A bespoke collection of magical experiences awaits the wanderlust traveler; gastronomical feasts from around the globe, cultural Maldivian experiences, creative workshops, aqua-themed parties and the anticipated New Year’s Eve night where an electric line up of live sets by world renowned DJ’s Olly Esse, DJ Friktion and DJ Balzar will ensure the energy is kept on a high throughout the impressive line up of events. From December 20th until January 6th a cornucopia of vibrant events is set to create an unforgettable season at the Villa Hotels & Resorts Maldives properties.

The luxury eco-conscious resorts will kick-start the wondrous Christmas celebrations at the resorts with traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremonies followed by an assembly of sparkling parties leading up to Christmas Day. Highlights include the glamorous White Party held at the iconic Club Nautica on the opulent shores of the chic island retreat, Paradise Island Resort & Spa and the fluorescent colour party held at Sun Island Resort & Spa’s Mekunu Bar with a live DJ and vibrant tropical ambiance setting the scene for an exciting night.

Exhilarating experiences on the line up at Sun Island Resort & Spa include expert mixology classes, fashion shows, a pool party with live DJ and performances, and an off the hock seafood island BBQ to name a few. While at Paradise Island Resort & Spa, remarkable experiences include an Olympics themed activity, kite festival, treasure hunts, Bachata lesson and a Maldivian cultural show. At Royal Island Resort & Spa, be immersed in a variety of authentic Maldivian experiences designed to offer unparalleled connections with nature. A traditional Maala Fai, Bodu Mas Mali Parade and Bodu Beru performances craft an authentic festive season like no other.

Usher in the New Year 2023 with unforgettable glitz and glamour as the collection of resorts will prepare for an incredible night to remember with a Gala feast of seasonal favourites, epicurean delights and flowing champagne, a countdown and an inspiring show of fireworks followed by live DJ sets by DJ Olly Esse at Paradise Island Resort and DJ’s Friktion and Balzar at Sun Island Resort. Royal Island Resort will hold a spectacular masquerade party complete with fireworks and a live band followed by in house DJ. After a night of partying, what better way to dive into 2023 than with a decadent brunch? Indulge in a champagne buffet filled with international cuisines and nutritious options for those commencing the new year with a detox resolution. In the theme of wellbeing, join a sunrise yoga session on the beach or ignite your competitive spirit in Olympic themed activities.

For ocean lovers, this festive season will be an enlightening and educational insight with the opportunity to join the resorts conservation and sustainable initiatives and even take part in planting coral in the Paradise Island house reef. A plethora of experiences immersed in nature invite in the Maldives UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, home to Royal Island and South Ari Marine Protected Area, home to Sun Island Resort. Guests will reconnect with nature during unforgettable encounters with the local marine and wildlife, with a mirage of opportunities for the young ones to be educated on the importance of caring for the natural environment for the future.