Coca-Cola takes Maldivian football fans to experience World Cup

Winners of Coca-Cola’s consumer promotion celebrating Maldivians’ love of football have begun their journey to be part of the biggest sporting event in the world.

Eight winners along with their partners departed Male on Sunday to Qatar where they will have the opportunity to watch a FIFA World Cup match live. The all-expenses paid trip will not only allow the winners to enjoy one of the most exciting phases of FIFA World Cup Qatar as winning teams from the group stage engage in a do-or-die round of matches to advance to the quarter finals, but also to explore and experience the rich culture of Qatar and the wider Gulf region.

During the Uncap. Believe. Fly. Promotion, which ran from September 1 to October 31, eight fans received an all-expenses paid couples trip to watch a FIFA World Cup game live in Qatar for themselves and a plus one, while eight winners won Al-Rihla FIFA Official Match Balls. Gaming consoles together with FIFA ’22 game bundles were also given to eight winners. Daily winners received Coca-Cola cases for their ‘At Home Stadiums’.

With the tournament now in full swing, Coca-Cola continues to give Maldivian football fans the experience of the FIFA World Cup through match screenings and exciting consumer activations. An exclusive Coca-Cola Fan Zone website is also live, enabling fans in the Maldives and around the world to show their love for their favourite team through score predictions and exciting promises to keep.

The Coca-Cola Company is one of the longest-standing corporate partners of FIFA, with a formal association beginning in 1974 and an official sponsorship of FIFA World Cup since 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950.

Since 2006, Coca-Cola has exclusively activated the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola – offering millions of people the opportunity to experience the exquisite Trophy and help ramp up anticipation ahead of the tournament. In 2018, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour had visited Maldives, giving Maldivians the privilege to get this unique experience to get up and close with the FIFA trophy.

For this season, FIFA World Cup winners Iker Casillas and Kaká sent the original FIFA World Cup Trophy on a global journey that includes all 32 qualifying countries for the first time. Original FIFA World Cup Trophy was unveiled at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena before it embarked on its fifth journey, travelling to 51 countries and territories.