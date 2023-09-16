Local
SeaTheChange on International Coastal Clean-up Day: Coca-Cola Maldives, MOPA make waves in ensuring ‘Trash Free Seas’
On September 16, 2023, millions of volunteers around the world will join the International Coastal Clean-up Day, a global movement to remove trash from beaches and waterways. But for Male’ Aerated Water Company (Coca-Cola Maldives), the local bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, and its partner, Maldives Ocean Plastics Alliance (MOPA), every day is a coastal clean-up day, and an opportunity to reducing ocean plastics to create ‘Trash Free Seas’ as signified by the International Coastal Clean-up Day.
Coca-Cola Maldives in association with MOPA, has been implementing various projects since 2021 to collect and recycle PET plastic bottles, which are 100% recyclable and versatile. Through these projects, Coca-Cola Maldives has collected over 200,000 kgs of PET bottles in the past two and a half years, preventing them from ending up in landfills or the ocean – a response that aligns with International Coastal Clean-up Day’s goal of ‘Trash Free Seas’.
The projects are part of Coca-Cola Maldives’ commitment to sustainability and aligns with The Coca-Cola Company’s global strategy of creating a World Without Waste. The company aims to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one it sells before 2030 and make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025. It also strives to use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030.
Coca-Cola Maldives and MOPA are working together on three major projects that aim to create a circular economy for plastic and to clean up our oceans, so that all those that live in the ocean can #SeaTheChange.
“MOPA is proud to partner with Coca-Cola Maldives in addressing the growing problem of plastic waste pollution in our country, and join the global International Coastal Clean-up Day’s message of ‘Trash Free Seas’. We believe in working with manufacturers, importers, retailers, consumers, tapping into corporate social responsibility initiatives to safeguard our pristine environment,” MOPA’s Founder and Chairman Thoriq Ibrahim said.
The first project is the Reverse PET Collection Project, which involves collecting PET bottles from Male, the capital city of Maldives, the adjoining city Hulhumale and the southernmost Addu city, and transporting them abroad for recycling. Since the project’s launch in 2021, it has collected about 150,000 Kgs of waste until the first half of 2023. The project also provides income generation opportunities for local waste collectors and transporters.
The second project is the Island PET Collection Project, which covers 4 inhabited islands across multiple atolls in Maldives. The project collects PET bottles from households, shops, schools and other sources and sends them to Male’ for further processing. It has resulted in the collection of 60,000 Kgs of waste in the first six months of this year. The project also raises awareness among island communities about the importance of proper waste management and recycling.
The third and newest project is the Resort PET Collection Project, which targets the tourism sector in Maldives. The project collects PET bottles from resorts located in several atolls including Shaviyani and Noonu in the north, Kaafu in the central region, and Dhaalu and Addu in the south, and sends them to Male for recycling. Since its launch in December 2021, it has resulted in the recovery of about 7,500 Kgs of waste until the end of Q2 2023. The project also encourages resorts and guesthouses to adopt better waste management practices to ensure that the Maldives’ oceans are free from trash.
Giving a boost to these collection initiatives, MOPA recently inaugurated the first Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in the Maldives. MRFs play a crucial role in waste management, recycling PET plastic, and promoting a circular economy by reducing waste, pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and extending the life of recyclable materials. The MOPA MRF, was funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation, is located in Hulhumale Phase 2 and is equipped with machinery for sorting, baling, and exporting PET plastic waste for recycling. It also contributes to community employment opportunities and awareness initiatives.
“Maldives is taking significant strides towards a cleaner, greener future. As the state-owned waste management company, we take our responsibility to support PET collection initiatives by producers like Coca-Cola and organisations like MOPA that support the global call for Trash Free Seas. We believe that such collection initiatives are not just about recycling; they are about redefining our commitment to sustainability and safeguarding our pristine environment,” adds Yoosuf Siraj, Managing Director of Waste Management Corporation Limited (WAMCO).
By partnering with local stakeholders such as island councils, resorts and guesthouses, Coca-Cola Maldives and MOPA are also creating value for society and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. The projects provide income opportunities to local people, especially women and youth, who are involved in collecting, sorting and transporting PET bottles. The projects also educate people about the benefits of recycling and inspires them to take action for a cleaner and greener future.
As the world celebrates International Coastal Clean-up Day 2023, Coca-Cola Maldives and MOPA invite everyone to join their efforts to #SeaTheChange during and after the International Coastal Clean-up Day and ensure ‘Trash Free Seas’.
Local
Atmosphere Foundation supports island bamboo park
In a collaborative effort, R. Rasgetheemu Island Council has embarked on the development of a bamboo park with the invaluable assistance of Atmosphere Foundation.
The island council’s commitment to this project is evidenced by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Atmosphere Foundation. As part of the initiative, a total of 40 bamboo trees have already been planted on the island, with plans to plant an additional 360 bamboo trees in the near future.
Hussain Ibrahim, Secretary General at Rasgetheemu Island Council, shared insights on Wednesday, revealing that the council has set an ambitious timeline to complete the planting of all trees within the coming month.
In addition to the bamboo park, the council has also devised plans to introduce bamboo trees to state office premises and the uninhabited areas of the island.
The collaborative partnership with Atmosphere Foundation extends beyond Rasgetheemu Island. The foundation has pledged its support for the establishment of bamboo parks in four other islands, underscoring its dedication to fostering sustainable environmental initiatives.
Separately, the Ministry of Environment initiated a project in March, joining hands with Atmosphere Foundation to plant bamboo trees across the Maldives. The project aligns with the national objective of achieving carbon neutrality.
As part of this venture, Atmosphere Foundation has generously donated 500 bamboo seedlings to the government. Half of these seedlings were allocated to the Ministry of Environment, with the remaining 250 designated for the Ministry of Agriculture. These ministries will oversee the distribution of seedlings to the outer atolls and industrial islands, amplifying the impact of the initiative.
To ensure the optimal effectiveness of bamboo planting, Atmosphere Foundation is collaborating with Dr Bharati Nambi, an esteemed Indian agricultural scientist.
As a non-profit, non-governmental organisation, Atmosphere Foundation is committed to uplifting the Maldivian communities. The foundation’s multifaceted approach encompasses supporting existing charities and voluntary services, facilitating civic engagement and community development, as well as promoting education and training through sponsorships and organised efforts.
Business
Excitement peaks as first winners of ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion announced; more thrills to unfold
The air was charged with anticipation as the first live draw of the ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion took place on July 23. In a thrilling event witnessed live by thousands of eager viewers, Charged, in collaboration with Benelli Maldives and Lotus Bike Shop, revealed the names of the first lucky winners!
The highlight of the first draw was the announcement of our grand prize winner who will be riding away in style on a brand-new Benelli 180s motorbike! Congratulations to Mohamed Adam, who can now embrace the freedom of the open road on this cutting-edge motorcycle, courtesy of Charged, Benelli Maldives, and Lotus Bike Shop!
But the excitement didn’t stop there! Two more winners were gleefully declared as they received exclusive Charged-branded helmets. These stylish helmets not only represent safety but also embody the spirit of adventure and thrill that comes with every sip of Charged caffeinated beverage. Three more lucky individuals also won Charged drink cases in the draw, to keep them invigorated and ready to seize every opportunity that comes their way!
The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion, which kicked off with a star-studded launch event on June 23, is now in full swing, and there’s never been a better time to try your luck! The exhilaration of winning incredible prizes, like more Benelli motorbikes, helmets, and drink cases, is within your reach. With several more draws to come, including those on August 5 and 19, and September 2 and 16, the odds of winning have never been more inviting.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to experience the ultimate rush and stand a chance to win big. Participating is easy – simply grab your favourite Charged caffeinated beverage, ask for a scratch card, and send the hidden code on the scratch card to 2626 via SMS. Who knows, you might be the next name to light up the screen as a proud winner in our upcoming draws on August 5 and 19, and September 2 and 16 – all taking place live at 9:30pm on the nation’s favourite channel, Television Maldives (TVM).
Charged, a ground-breaking addition to Coca-Cola Maldives’ beverage portfolio, is available in 250 ml, in 100% recyclable aluminium cans, in line with our packaging strategy to use 100% recyclable packaging material. The caffeinated beverage is now widely available at major retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, and cafes throughout the Maldives.
For more information and latest updates on Charged and the consumer promotion, follow @ChargedMaldives on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Local
Bandos Maldives commemorates 58th Independence Day with Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Bandos Maldives marked the 58th Independence Day of Maldives with a grand flag hoisting ceremony on its picturesque premises on Wednesday. The event was attended by guests, staff, and dignitaries who gathered to honour and celebrate the historic milestone of the Maldives’ independence from British rule and its emergence as a republic in 1965.
The ceremony, held with great enthusiasm and patriotism, began with the majestic hoisting of the Maldivian flag. Standing tall amidst the azure blue skies and shimmering waters, the flag served as a symbol of the nation’s sovereignty and resilience.
Arusal Noorie, the Deputy General Manager of Bandos Maldives, delivered an inspiring speech on the historical significance of the day. He highlighted the remarkable journey of the Maldivian people, their struggles for independence, and their determination to chart their own course as a sovereign nation. Noorie emphasised the importance of unity and continued progress to honour the sacrifices made by the country’s forefathers.
The event continued with the soul-stirring rendition of the Maldivian national anthem, evoking a sense of pride and patriotism among all attendees. The harmonious voices resonated with the natural beauty of the surroundings, creating a heartfelt and emotional atmosphere.
Following the anthem, the guests and associates joined together for a special cake-cutting ceremony. The cake, beautifully adorned with the colours of the Maldivian flag, symbolised the sweetness of freedom and the joy of independence.
Bandos Maldives took this opportunity to express its gratitude to the guests and associates who have been an integral part of its journey. The resort’s commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for its visitors aligns with the essence of Independence Day – the freedom to explore, discover, and enjoy the splendours of the Maldives.
As the ceremony came to a close, Noorie thanked everyone for their presence and participation in the commemoration of this significant day. He expressed his hope that the spirit of independence would continue to thrive in the hearts of all Maldivians, propelling the nation towards a brighter and prosperous future.
The 58th Independence Day celebration at Bandos Maldives was a powerful reminder of the nation’s enduring spirit and its unwavering commitment to progress and unity. With the memory of this event etched in their hearts, the guests and associates departed, carrying with them a deeper appreciation for the rich history and heritage of the Maldives.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Find the perfect destination for wellness getaway at these Maldives resorts
-
News4 days ago
Celebrate mid-autumn festival, Chinese golden week at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
-
News6 days ago
JOALI Maldives announces Wonders of Ocean Festive programming for 2023/2024
-
News1 week ago
‘Spark Your Vitality’ with JOALI BEING’s 2023/2024 festive programming
-
News5 days ago
Dive into an Aqua Utopia festive celebration at Nova Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Mohamed Sobir appointed as Resort Manager at Le Meridien Maldives Resort
-
News1 week ago
Enjoy memorable Saudi national day escape at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort
-
Family5 days ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort takes young guests on enriching eco-conscious journey with new kids club programme