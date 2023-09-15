News
Raising the Barre: Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort brings ballet retreat to Baa Atoll
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is bringing classical ballet to its shores with the launch of a new “Baa Atoll Ballet Retreat”. This exclusive retreat, featuring Royal Ballet-trained dancer Karis Scarlette, is set to grace the island of Fares from 6th to the 19th of November 2023.
The resort, which opened in April 2023, beckons sunseekers to indulge in the art of ballet and experience a classical touch in an upbeat island setting. Representing a shift towards holistic wellness that goes beyond the gym and spa, this event marks the first in a series of innovative retreats planned at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort this year, and beyond.
Echoing the balletic performances of marine life beneath the waves, Karis will introduce guests of all ages and levels to classical ballet, breaking the steps down and adding her own energy for an uplifting experience. Group classes and one-to-one sessions will take place in a dedicated dance studio complete with barres and mirrors. From pliés to pirouettes, group classes and one-to-one sessions will focus on perfecting posture, footwork and the all-important port de bras, or carriage of arms. Young dancers aged five and under can delight in the “Tutus & Twirls” class, blending storytelling elements and interactive props. Guests looking to connect with nature can join “Sunrise Serenity”, a revitalising session that combines stretching, mobility exercises, and mindful breathwork, set to the natural sounds of the island at dawn.
Enhancing the ballet programme, guests can pamper themselves with unique spa experiences, like the Tutu Tension Release Massage and Dancer’s Delight Detox Wrap, all accompanied by melodic ballet scores, at the resort’s AvaniSpa. They can also savour imaginative cocktails, including the Tutu Tini and Grand Jeté Gin Fizz, seamlessly transitioning from the barre to the bar. Additionally, they can indulge in enchanting, starlit dining concepts right on the sandy shores.
Karis Scarlette, the inspirational force behind this unique retreat, is a ballet dancer par excellence, whose expertise have attracted actors, models, singers and even British royalty. Her remarkable journey began at the age of two, and she honed her talents through training at the Royal Ballet School, gracing the stage of London’s illustrious Royal Opera House. In more recent years, Karis has turned her attention towards teaching, making the world of ballet inclusive and accessible to all.
Commenting on the retreat, Karis said: “I’m excited to partner with Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort to bring ballet to Baa Atoll. The contemporary, sun-soaked setting of the resort provides the most amazing, once-in-a-lifetime backdrop for guests of all ages and levels to enjoy ballet. My classes focus on movement, mobility and mindset and I cannot wait to use these techniques to encourage guests to discover their inner dancer.”
Wellness takes centre stage at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, offering guests a multitude of ways to embrace a healthy lifestyle, from sunrise sound healing and nourishing smoothies to unique vinotherapy massages at the AvaniSpa. In addition to the ongoing wellness retreat series featuring international experts, the resort boasts its own dedicated wellness team, including Dr. Aleena Simon, an Integrative Wellness Practitioner bridging Eastern and Western traditions; Ashna Hanma Hurbansee, a Wellbeing Therapist and cupping therapy specialist; and Rithik Aggarwal, an International Tennis Federation-certified coach renowned for his ability to transform beginners into accomplished athletes. The resort’s special opening offer for villas starts from USD 510 per night in a Beach Villa based on two people sharing and includes breakfast and lunch or dinner. Classes include Adult Ballet Basics for Beginners (USD 60pp), Tutus & Twirls: Ballet for Tots (USD 35pp), Kid-Friendly Ballet Basics (USD 35 pp) and Sunrise Serenity: Breathwork in Baa (USD 50 pp).
Sharing inspirational moment with Paralympic gold medalist Gregory Burns and Maldives Association of Persons with Disabilities
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, located in BAA Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, will collaborate with US Paralympic Gold Medalist Gregory Burns to present an extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy Moment to its esteemed members from September 14-18, 2023. Leading up to the special moment, Gregory Burns will kick start his inspirational journey in the Maldives by providing a transformative motivational session for children with disabilities organized by the MALDIVES PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE in collaboration with Swimming Association of Maldives on September 13, 2023 in Male.
Gregory Burns, a distinguished US Paralympic Gold Medalist and internationally renowned fine artist, will share his remarkable journey of triumph over adversity. His story exemplifies the power of resilience, self-belief, and unwavering determination. He aims to encourage and ignite the flames to overcome challenges. Nothing is impossible.
The MAPD, known for its unwavering commitment to the rights and well-being of individuals with disabilities, always takes an essential step towards promoting inclusivity, awareness, and empowerment within the Maldives. Through this motivational session, it aims to showcase the boundless potential within every individual, regardless of their circumstances.
“Swimming and painting are my compass and through these activities I’ve lived a colorful and fulfilling life. I believe each of us finds our own passions which guide us through life and make us whole,” says Gregory Burns.
“We are looking forward to be part of this awe-inspiring moment to listen to Gregory’s inspirational life journey. Through his incredible journey, Gregory showed us that limited movements are not preventing us, but opportunities to rise above challenges and achieve greatness,” stated the General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Vijay Kumar. “Together we learned that with passion, belief and unwavering support, we can all conquer our dreams.” he added.
Emirates, Maldivian establish interline partnership
Emirates and Maldivian on Thursday announced an interline partnership, enabling Emirates customers to access 16 popular holiday destinations in the Maldives beyond Male.
The agreement successfully follows on from last year’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two airlines, to explore opportunities for mutual cooperation.
The interline agreement will create more options for Emirates customers when travelling to the Maldivian archipelago, utilising both carriers’ services and networks on a single ticket while also enhancing the customer experience throughout the journey.
Customers travelling to exotic island destinations in the Maldives will now be able to reap the benefit of flying into more popular holiday spots after connecting easily and seamlessly from Velana International Airport in the North Male atoll. Emirates passengers will link to Maldivian’s services to reach a choice of domestic points for their island getaway.
From 15 September, travel itineraries can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates mobile app, or preferred travel agents, for flights effective immediately.
“We are delighted to establish a partnership with Maldivian, to expand our reach into more points in the Maldives. By partnering with the Maldivian flag carrier, we are able to offer customers smooth connections when flying to a wide choice of islands within the country via Malé. By extending this added-value benefit, our customers from across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Americas can plan their journey to the Maldives with the convenience of booking flights on a single ticket to reach their final destination,” Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said.
Emirates customers can fly to airports in a selection of the popular atolls via Male including Dharavandhoo Island (DRV), Faresmathoda Airport (FMT), Funadhoo Airport (FND), Fuvahmulak Island Airport (FVM), Gan Island International (GAN), Kooddoo Island (GKK), Hanimaadhoo Island Airport (HAQ), Kulhudhuffushi Airport (HDK), Hoarafushi Airport (HRF), Kaadedhdhoo Island Airport (KDM), Kadhdhoo Island (KDO), Madivaru Airport (LMV), Maafaru International Airport (NMF), Maavarulu Airport (RUL), Thimarafushi Airport (TMF), and Ifuru (IFU).
Furthermore, customers spending their holidays at other resort islands can also enjoy the convenience of travelling to the closest point in the interline network and are within reach of their final destination with only a short ride, by seaplane or boat.
As the partnership between both airlines evolves, more benefits and conveniences will be added to enhance the customer experience when travelling to the Maldives.
“We are excited to embark on this journey with Emirates, a global aviation leader. This partnership would enable us to increase the visibility of our extensive domestic network and it aligns perfectly with our objective of providing seamless connectivity to travellers. Customers will be able to plan and book their entire journey directly through the airline with ease. As the national carrier we always strive to make Maldives more accessible to travellers from around the world and we believe the partnership with Emirates will strengthen our position as the leading airline in Maldives,” Ibrahim Hamdhan Mohamed, General Manager – Commercial at Maldivian, said.
Emirates has supported the development and growth of tourism as well as trade in the Maldives for more than three and a half decades. The award-winning global airline commenced operations to Male in 1987 and now operates 28 flights a week between Dubai and the Maldives. With a choice of four flights per day to Male, customers from across Emirates’ network of almost 140 points have the flexibility to choose flights and enjoy the convenience of minimal connection times.
Through its 29 codeshare, 11 Intermodal and 117 interline partners, Emirates boasts a global footprint that encompasses destinations far beyond its own network, offering increased connectivity and convenient options for travellers.
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives and EnChroma partner to enhance colorful experiences for color blind guests
In honor of International Colour Blindness Awareness Month, Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, renowned for its vivid and captivating surroundings, has teamed up with EnChroma to offer color blind guests a groundbreaking opportunity to witness the Maldives’ dazzling landscapes in all their vibrant glory. This pioneering initiative includes the use of specialized glasses designed for color blindness, innovative snorkel masks, and EnChroma sunglasses, allowing visitors to experience the world in an entirely new light.
EnChroma, known for its patented lens technology, has developed these cutting-edge solutions, which are exclusively available at Seaside Finolhu.
A World First: Seeing the Maldives in Full Color
Among the groundbreaking innovations, EnChroma’s color blind glasses stand out, granting individuals with color blindness the ability to perceive the world in its true spectrum of colors. Additionally, snorkel masks have been crafted to enhance underwater adventures, enabling color blind guests to appreciate the Maldives’ vibrant marine life more vividly than ever before.
This remarkable offering is a world-first and can only be experienced at Seaside Finolhu.
Unlocking a World of Color
Color blindness affects approximately 350 million people globally, with 30 million residing in Europe alone. This condition predominantly affects men, with one in 12 individuals impacted. While those with normal color vision can perceive over one million shades and hues, color blind individuals typically see only about 10 percent of this range.
For red-green color blind individuals, colors may appear muted and indistinguishable from one another. Common color confusions include green and yellow, grey and pink, purple and blue, and red and brown. This limitation can hinder color-blind individuals from fully immersing themselves in vibrant experiences during their travels, affecting both work environments and social interactions.
A Colorful Paradise Beckons
At Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, color blind guests not only have the opportunity to witness the myriad blues of the Baa Atoll but also to explore one of the most visually captivating hotels in the Maldives, with its kaleidoscope-inspired interiors.
Steven Phillips, General Manager at Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, shared his excitement about the partnership: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with EnChroma on this exciting new initiative. Travelling the world is one of life’s greatest pleasures, but imagine doing so and only experiencing ten percent of color. That’s like only seeing two colors of the rainbow. Or not witnessing the true blue of the ocean or the hundreds of hues of a sunset.”
“As someone who is color blind myself, I know all too well the realities and impact this can have, so I’m delighted to see this collaboration come to life. We can’t wait to welcome color blind guests – both adults and children alike – to experience this unique technology and see our piece of paradise in all its glory!”
Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma, expressed his enthusiasm about the project: “The Maldives, and Seaside Finolhu, are arguably two of the most breathtakingly beautiful and colorful places on earth. I’m a divemaster and have been SCUBA diving for most of my life, so I can appreciate how much more spectacular and special it will be for color blind divers to experience the amazing array of vibrant colors the ocean has to offer. We are also thrilled that color blind guests will be able to experience more color when they are not diving by borrowing our glasses at the resort.”
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives and EnChroma are poised to make the Maldives’ vibrant beauty accessible to all, transcending the boundaries of color blindness and offering a life-changing experience for those who embark on this captivating journey.
