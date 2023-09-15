Raising the Barre: Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort brings ballet retreat to Baa Atoll

Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is bringing classical ballet to its shores with the launch of a new “Baa Atoll Ballet Retreat”. This exclusive retreat, featuring Royal Ballet-trained dancer Karis Scarlette, is set to grace the island of Fares from 6th to the 19th of November 2023.

The resort, which opened in April 2023, beckons sunseekers to indulge in the art of ballet and experience a classical touch in an upbeat island setting. Representing a shift towards holistic wellness that goes beyond the gym and spa, this event marks the first in a series of innovative retreats planned at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort this year, and beyond.

Echoing the balletic performances of marine life beneath the waves, Karis will introduce guests of all ages and levels to classical ballet, breaking the steps down and adding her own energy for an uplifting experience. Group classes and one-to-one sessions will take place in a dedicated dance studio complete with barres and mirrors. From pliés to pirouettes, group classes and one-to-one sessions will focus on perfecting posture, footwork and the all-important port de bras, or carriage of arms. Young dancers aged five and under can delight in the “Tutus & Twirls” class, blending storytelling elements and interactive props. Guests looking to connect with nature can join “Sunrise Serenity”, a revitalising session that combines stretching, mobility exercises, and mindful breathwork, set to the natural sounds of the island at dawn.

Enhancing the ballet programme, guests can pamper themselves with unique spa experiences, like the Tutu Tension Release Massage and Dancer’s Delight Detox Wrap, all accompanied by melodic ballet scores, at the resort’s AvaniSpa. They can also savour imaginative cocktails, including the Tutu Tini and Grand Jeté Gin Fizz, seamlessly transitioning from the barre to the bar. Additionally, they can indulge in enchanting, starlit dining concepts right on the sandy shores.

Karis Scarlette, the inspirational force behind this unique retreat, is a ballet dancer par excellence, whose expertise have attracted actors, models, singers and even British royalty. Her remarkable journey began at the age of two, and she honed her talents through training at the Royal Ballet School, gracing the stage of London’s illustrious Royal Opera House. In more recent years, Karis has turned her attention towards teaching, making the world of ballet inclusive and accessible to all.

Commenting on the retreat, Karis said: “I’m excited to partner with Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort to bring ballet to Baa Atoll. The contemporary, sun-soaked setting of the resort provides the most amazing, once-in-a-lifetime backdrop for guests of all ages and levels to enjoy ballet. My classes focus on movement, mobility and mindset and I cannot wait to use these techniques to encourage guests to discover their inner dancer.”

Wellness takes centre stage at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, offering guests a multitude of ways to embrace a healthy lifestyle, from sunrise sound healing and nourishing smoothies to unique vinotherapy massages at the AvaniSpa. In addition to the ongoing wellness retreat series featuring international experts, the resort boasts its own dedicated wellness team, including Dr. Aleena Simon, an Integrative Wellness Practitioner bridging Eastern and Western traditions; Ashna Hanma Hurbansee, a Wellbeing Therapist and cupping therapy specialist; and Rithik Aggarwal, an International Tennis Federation-certified coach renowned for his ability to transform beginners into accomplished athletes. The resort’s special opening offer for villas starts from USD 510 per night in a Beach Villa based on two people sharing and includes breakfast and lunch or dinner. Classes include Adult Ballet Basics for Beginners (USD 60pp), Tutus & Twirls: Ballet for Tots (USD 35pp), Kid-Friendly Ballet Basics (USD 35 pp) and Sunrise Serenity: Breathwork in Baa (USD 50 pp).