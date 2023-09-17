News
Live well, travel well: Experience life through a different lens with Banyan Tree Group
Travelling has the power to transform perspectives. In unfamiliar surroundings, the ordinary becomes captivating, unlikely connections are forged, and discomfort awakens the senses to deeper insights. As travellers explore new destinations, they discover different parts of themselves, and open entirely new worlds.
Showcasing an extraordinary array of offerings across its diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, and gallery outlets in various countries, Banyan Tree Group invites guests to embark on a journey of exploration, new possibilities, and self-discovery.
From 15 September to 15 October 2023, the annual “Live Well, Travel Well” campaign invites travellers to immerse themselves in the world of Banyan Tree Group’s multi-brand Hotels and Resorts, indulge in rejuvenating Spa experiences, discover exquisite craftsmanship at the Gallery, and experience the exceptional personal care line, Essentials.
Join Banyan Tree Group’s anniversary celebration to experience life through a different lens:
- Stay longer to explore some of the world’s most spectacular locales with up to 40% savings at select accommodations, ensuring exceptional value and creating unforgettable experiences.
- Rejuvenate between adventures with 35% off à la carte Spa treatments with 35% off (excluding beauty and facial treatments, and other promotional treatments).
- Support artisan communities and gain an appreciation for indigenous crafts with 35% off retail items (excluding consignment and other promotional items) at Gallery.
- Take the spa experience home with the Essentials personal care line at 35% off on purchases over USD 150.
Participating properties include all three resorts in the Maldives – Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru and Angsana Velavaru.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is a luxury barefoot tropical paradise at the heart of North Male’ Atoll, 25-minute away from Velana International Airport via speedboat. With 48 pool villas dotting around the island, privacy and relaxation can easily be attained.
Situated approximately two-minute away via speedboat from Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru lies Dhawa Ihuru, formerly known as Angsana Ihuru, is a distinct island retreat of its own with 45 villas, and dubbed as “one of the best house reefs” in the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru, known as “Turtle Island” in the Dhivehi language, and the first to have an exclusive collection of water villas in the Maldives, is perched on a private lagoon in the virtually untouched South Nilandhe Atoll.
This multi-brand campaign encapsulates the essence of living well and travelling well, highlighting the Group’s commitment to prioritising wellness across all its offerings.
For more information and reservations, please visit https://www.banyantreegroup.com/offers/live-well-travel-well.
Action
Inaugural Kandooma Manta Week kicks off on World Manta Day 2023
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives celebrates the annual World Manta Day (17 Sept) with the naming of a recently rescued Giant Oceanic Manta Ray, an award and a variety of guest activities for the resort’s inaugural Kandooma Manta Week. World Manta Day has been created to celebrate manta rays and to raise awareness of the threats that these beautiful, mysterious, ocean giants face.
Last month divers from Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives led by Japanese PADI-certified Dive Instructor Tomoyo, freed a Giant Oceanic Manta Ray tangled in ghost nets, at a site nearby to the island resort. The Manta Trust through its identification process has now confirmed the Manta is an adult male and is the 915th Oceanic Manta Ray to be spotted in Maldivian waters. As part of the identification process the Manta was named ‘Kandooma’ in honour of where it was seen and the dive team who freed it from tangled nets.
“We are delighted to have the Manta named after our natural island, Kandooma. When the Manta Trust shared confirmation of the name with us, I was absolutely thrilled,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, who was one of the divers who freed the Manta.
As part of the Kandooma Manta Week activities at the resort, the team at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives will host a naming ceremony for Kandooma the Manta and will honour the Dive Instructor, Tomoyo from the Kandooma Dive Centre for her bravery, seizing the opportunity to cut ‘Kandooma’ the Giant Oceanic Manta Ray free. Other activities for the week long celebration of Manta Rays includes special scuba dives and snorkelling excursions to observe these giants in their natural environment and learn about their behaviours, the threats to their survival and share the story of the freeing of ‘Kandooma’.
“Tomoyo showed no hesitation on the dive. First ensuring the group of accompanying divers were all safe before proceeding. Fortunately they were all experienced and each had enough air remaining for her to do this. In all it took about three and a half minutes to free Kandooma. I was so proud of her for the way she conducted herself and took positive action. I think also the other divers need to be acknowledged as well, they remained calm, kept their distance, didn’t interfere with what Tomoyo was doing and recorded the entire encounter,” added Mark.
The newly named Manta, ’Kandooma’, is estimated to be 4 metres in size. While confirmed origin of the fishing net is yet to be confirmed, it is understood it is not Maldivian and has drifted with the tide from another country, reinforcing the importance of education and responsible disposal of nets and fishing line.
The theme of World Manta Day 2023 is Tourism. Tourism plays a pivotal role in Manta Ray conservation, as it helps to raise awareness, generates funding for research, and contributes to efforts to protect Manta Ray habitats and prevents their exploitation.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma is on the doorstep to some of the Maldives Top Ten Dive Sites and the wellbeing of the ocean and all the life within it, is important to guests and hotel staff alike. The resort aligns its efforts with IHG’s purpose True Hospitality for Good, through their sustainability programme ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ which is the hotel group’s response to helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Recent events with Kandooma the Manta have inspired the resort’s management to add two free Scuba Dives per day for certified divers staying at the resort for 3 nights or more.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas, the Kandoo Kids’ Club, and its complete activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who desire the ultimate relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island. The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate tranquility and escape for body and mind.
Local
SeaTheChange on International Coastal Clean-up Day: Coca-Cola Maldives, MOPA make waves in ensuring ‘Trash Free Seas’
On September 16, 2023, millions of volunteers around the world will join the International Coastal Clean-up Day, a global movement to remove trash from beaches and waterways. But for Male’ Aerated Water Company (Coca-Cola Maldives), the local bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, and its partner, Maldives Ocean Plastics Alliance (MOPA), every day is a coastal clean-up day, and an opportunity to reducing ocean plastics to create ‘Trash Free Seas’ as signified by the International Coastal Clean-up Day.
Coca-Cola Maldives in association with MOPA, has been implementing various projects since 2021 to collect and recycle PET plastic bottles, which are 100% recyclable and versatile. Through these projects, Coca-Cola Maldives has collected over 200,000 kgs of PET bottles in the past two and a half years, preventing them from ending up in landfills or the ocean – a response that aligns with International Coastal Clean-up Day’s goal of ‘Trash Free Seas’.
The projects are part of Coca-Cola Maldives’ commitment to sustainability and aligns with The Coca-Cola Company’s global strategy of creating a World Without Waste. The company aims to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one it sells before 2030 and make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025. It also strives to use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030.
Coca-Cola Maldives and MOPA are working together on three major projects that aim to create a circular economy for plastic and to clean up our oceans, so that all those that live in the ocean can #SeaTheChange.
“MOPA is proud to partner with Coca-Cola Maldives in addressing the growing problem of plastic waste pollution in our country, and join the global International Coastal Clean-up Day’s message of ‘Trash Free Seas’. We believe in working with manufacturers, importers, retailers, consumers, tapping into corporate social responsibility initiatives to safeguard our pristine environment,” MOPA’s Founder and Chairman Thoriq Ibrahim said.
The first project is the Reverse PET Collection Project, which involves collecting PET bottles from Male, the capital city of Maldives, the adjoining city Hulhumale and the southernmost Addu city, and transporting them abroad for recycling. Since the project’s launch in 2021, it has collected about 150,000 Kgs of waste until the first half of 2023. The project also provides income generation opportunities for local waste collectors and transporters.
The second project is the Island PET Collection Project, which covers 4 inhabited islands across multiple atolls in Maldives. The project collects PET bottles from households, shops, schools and other sources and sends them to Male’ for further processing. It has resulted in the collection of 60,000 Kgs of waste in the first six months of this year. The project also raises awareness among island communities about the importance of proper waste management and recycling.
The third and newest project is the Resort PET Collection Project, which targets the tourism sector in Maldives. The project collects PET bottles from resorts located in several atolls including Shaviyani and Noonu in the north, Kaafu in the central region, and Dhaalu and Addu in the south, and sends them to Male for recycling. Since its launch in December 2021, it has resulted in the recovery of about 7,500 Kgs of waste until the end of Q2 2023. The project also encourages resorts and guesthouses to adopt better waste management practices to ensure that the Maldives’ oceans are free from trash.
Giving a boost to these collection initiatives, MOPA recently inaugurated the first Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in the Maldives. MRFs play a crucial role in waste management, recycling PET plastic, and promoting a circular economy by reducing waste, pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and extending the life of recyclable materials. The MOPA MRF, was funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation, is located in Hulhumale Phase 2 and is equipped with machinery for sorting, baling, and exporting PET plastic waste for recycling. It also contributes to community employment opportunities and awareness initiatives.
“Maldives is taking significant strides towards a cleaner, greener future. As the state-owned waste management company, we take our responsibility to support PET collection initiatives by producers like Coca-Cola and organisations like MOPA that support the global call for Trash Free Seas. We believe that such collection initiatives are not just about recycling; they are about redefining our commitment to sustainability and safeguarding our pristine environment,” adds Yoosuf Siraj, Managing Director of Waste Management Corporation Limited (WAMCO).
By partnering with local stakeholders such as island councils, resorts and guesthouses, Coca-Cola Maldives and MOPA are also creating value for society and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. The projects provide income opportunities to local people, especially women and youth, who are involved in collecting, sorting and transporting PET bottles. The projects also educate people about the benefits of recycling and inspires them to take action for a cleaner and greener future.
As the world celebrates International Coastal Clean-up Day 2023, Coca-Cola Maldives and MOPA invite everyone to join their efforts to #SeaTheChange during and after the International Coastal Clean-up Day and ensure ‘Trash Free Seas’.
News
Raising the Barre: Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort brings ballet retreat to Baa Atoll
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is bringing classical ballet to its shores with the launch of a new “Baa Atoll Ballet Retreat”. This exclusive retreat, featuring Royal Ballet-trained dancer Karis Scarlette, is set to grace the island of Fares from 6th to the 19th of November 2023.
The resort, which opened in April 2023, beckons sunseekers to indulge in the art of ballet and experience a classical touch in an upbeat island setting. Representing a shift towards holistic wellness that goes beyond the gym and spa, this event marks the first in a series of innovative retreats planned at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort this year, and beyond.
Echoing the balletic performances of marine life beneath the waves, Karis will introduce guests of all ages and levels to classical ballet, breaking the steps down and adding her own energy for an uplifting experience. Group classes and one-to-one sessions will take place in a dedicated dance studio complete with barres and mirrors. From pliés to pirouettes, group classes and one-to-one sessions will focus on perfecting posture, footwork and the all-important port de bras, or carriage of arms. Young dancers aged five and under can delight in the “Tutus & Twirls” class, blending storytelling elements and interactive props. Guests looking to connect with nature can join “Sunrise Serenity”, a revitalising session that combines stretching, mobility exercises, and mindful breathwork, set to the natural sounds of the island at dawn.
Enhancing the ballet programme, guests can pamper themselves with unique spa experiences, like the Tutu Tension Release Massage and Dancer’s Delight Detox Wrap, all accompanied by melodic ballet scores, at the resort’s AvaniSpa. They can also savour imaginative cocktails, including the Tutu Tini and Grand Jeté Gin Fizz, seamlessly transitioning from the barre to the bar. Additionally, they can indulge in enchanting, starlit dining concepts right on the sandy shores.
Karis Scarlette, the inspirational force behind this unique retreat, is a ballet dancer par excellence, whose expertise have attracted actors, models, singers and even British royalty. Her remarkable journey began at the age of two, and she honed her talents through training at the Royal Ballet School, gracing the stage of London’s illustrious Royal Opera House. In more recent years, Karis has turned her attention towards teaching, making the world of ballet inclusive and accessible to all.
Commenting on the retreat, Karis said: “I’m excited to partner with Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort to bring ballet to Baa Atoll. The contemporary, sun-soaked setting of the resort provides the most amazing, once-in-a-lifetime backdrop for guests of all ages and levels to enjoy ballet. My classes focus on movement, mobility and mindset and I cannot wait to use these techniques to encourage guests to discover their inner dancer.”
Wellness takes centre stage at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, offering guests a multitude of ways to embrace a healthy lifestyle, from sunrise sound healing and nourishing smoothies to unique vinotherapy massages at the AvaniSpa. In addition to the ongoing wellness retreat series featuring international experts, the resort boasts its own dedicated wellness team, including Dr. Aleena Simon, an Integrative Wellness Practitioner bridging Eastern and Western traditions; Ashna Hanma Hurbansee, a Wellbeing Therapist and cupping therapy specialist; and Rithik Aggarwal, an International Tennis Federation-certified coach renowned for his ability to transform beginners into accomplished athletes. The resort’s special opening offer for villas starts from USD 510 per night in a Beach Villa based on two people sharing and includes breakfast and lunch or dinner. Classes include Adult Ballet Basics for Beginners (USD 60pp), Tutus & Twirls: Ballet for Tots (USD 35pp), Kid-Friendly Ballet Basics (USD 35 pp) and Sunrise Serenity: Breathwork in Baa (USD 50 pp).
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Find the perfect destination for wellness getaway at these Maldives resorts
-
News5 days ago
Celebrate mid-autumn festival, Chinese golden week at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
-
News7 days ago
JOALI Maldives announces Wonders of Ocean Festive programming for 2023/2024
-
News1 week ago
‘Spark Your Vitality’ with JOALI BEING’s 2023/2024 festive programming
-
News6 days ago
Dive into an Aqua Utopia festive celebration at Nova Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Mohamed Sobir appointed as Resort Manager at Le Meridien Maldives Resort
-
News1 week ago
Enjoy memorable Saudi national day escape at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort
-
Celebration7 days ago
Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates 11th anniversary with unforgettable experiences