Kandima Maldives: Your ultimate go-to wellness destination

Kandima Maldives is the ultimate lifestyle (desti)nation for all those needing to unwind and reboot. Whether you want to tone up or simply feel more energised, a wellness-focused holiday at the 3-km tropical paradise is a great option to refresh your body and mind.

In need to rejuvenate your body & soul? Then the Reset Packages at the award-winning esKape spa are perfect for you. Fully customisable to suit your needs to a tee, you can choose your perfect treatment from our signature massages, body treatments and facials. The resort offers 3- day, 5-day and 7-day packages to give you a well-deserved oh-so-soothing break from the humdrum of life.

Reveal your smoothest and softest skin with the esKape spa wraps! It’s all about your body at our award-winning spa. Cleanse, refine and remineralise your skin with antioxidant-rich body wraps. That’s not it! If you are looking for the ultimate revitalising treatment, you can choose the esKape bundles which combine several treatments to give you the oh-so relaxing experience!

Who said you must let go of your active lifestyle while vacationing in the Maldives? Open 24/7 Kandima’s state-of-the-art BURN Fitness Centre, with its private swimming pool, will help you push the limits. Join a fitness trainer, a yoga instructor for a session of Aqua Bike Fit, Pilates, TRX Training, and both traditional yoga and aerial yoga classes. In need of a relaxing sports massage after your intense workout? Then head to the esKape spa to soothe your muscles.

Unwind and chill out at the Breeze Pool Bar or the Beach Club. Imbibe the serenity and bliss of the island (desti)nation. Kandima reimagines every part of your holiday from daily entertainment, 10 exceptional dining options, adrenaline-filled watersports activities to wellness experiences.

Check out the oh-so kool offers here to book your bucket list holiday at your kind of place!