​The Cocoon Collection builds future with Cocoon Foundation

Cocoon Maldives and You & Me Maldives, under The Cocoon Collection hotel company brand, has launched the Cocoon Foundation. An initiative that is mainly focused on improving the lives of the local community in the Maldives, especially in Lhaviyani atoll and Raa atoll where the two resorts are located.

Held at You & Me Maldives on the 2nd of December 2022, the inauguration event was opened by the Corporate General Manager of The Cocoon Collection, Ahmed Jihad (Jay), with an inspiring story of the team’s efforts to manifest the three pillars of the foundation, focusing on the sustainability in economic, educational, and environmental subjects.

Throughout the year in 2022, both resorts have conducted training and hosted schools’ visits from the nearby islands, aimed at building confidence and leadership of the younger generations, as well as to give the tools and empowerment to the talented individuals who wish to have their career in the hospitality industry. The resorts have also launched programmes to increase environmental awareness and the welfare of the communities. The companies’ commitments are highly supported by the councils of the atoll, NGOs, and the stakeholders.

Guest of Honour, Minister of Tourism, Dr Abdulla Mausoom touched on the topic of how the initiatives of the hotel industry are significant to lay a solid groundwork for the development in the region. A synergy from every element that will continue carry Maldives to flourish and prosper.

The Managing Director of The Cocoon Collection, Alessandro Azzola concluded with his heartfelt speech, “We feel so lucky to be able to be a part of the Maldives tourism industry and we want to show our gratitude with a sustainable initiative that will help the community in the long run.” Under his visionary leadership, the Cocoon Foundation will continuously make valuable contributions, and become a legacy that can be passed on to the future generation.

The auspicious evening was also attended by the Chairman of The Cocoon Collection, Asgi Akbarally, Chairman of Bison Maldives, Abdul Majeed, President of Raa Atoll Council, Hussain Nasif, and President of Lhaviyani Atoll Council, Yaseen Abdulla. All the management, team, and invitees, gathered at the closing of the event ceremony with a performance of the Cocoon Foundation’s official song, written and performed by Maldivian artists to envision the foundation’s mission and vision.