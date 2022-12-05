THE OZEN COLLECTION unveils expansion plans with OZEN PRIVÉ ATHIRI GILI in Maldives, OZEN MANSION KOLKATA in India

THE OZEN COLLECTION extends its portfolio with two new properties, OZEN MANSION KOLKATA in India and OZEN PRIVÉ ATHIRI GILI in Maldives. The new additions will bring distinctive, unique concepts to the portfolio – be it an elegantly lavish interlude amidst the old-world charms of Kolkata or a sustainable, secluded sojourn in the Maldives.

Soulful, sustainable sanctuary in Maldives

OZEN PRIVÉ ATHIRI GILI, set for a Q4 2024 launch in South Malé Atoll, brings to the fore an inspiring getaway with sustainability and seclusion at the heart of every experience.

The tranquil resort will have 38 enchanting pool villas and private dining havens scattered throughout the scenic island, offering a selection of multi-cultural dining experiences.

An exceptional fully encompassing holiday plan will offer guests the ultimate carefree escape, with the freedom to dine anytime, anywhere – at one of the pre-booked dining havens or in the comfort of their villas. Quintessentially Maldives, a Spa Village by ELE | NA ELEMENTS OF NATURE will beckon those who want an extremely exclusive and private wellness experience.

At OZEN PRIVÉ ATHIRI GILI there will be a genuine focus on innovative eco practices to protect the delicate tropical ecosystem. Sustainable initiatives will include rainwater harvesting, renewable energy, a biogas plant, a bio pond swimming pool, the use of geothermal, recyclable materials, zero food waste, organic farming, a drip irrigation system, and the ‘3R’ concept for waste management.

Infusing THE OZEN COLLECTION experience into the City of Joy

In Q4 2023, the brand will make its first foray into India with OZEN MANSION KOLKATA. Enviably located in Kolkata’s New Town area, just a couple of minutes away from Eco Park and 10 minutes from International Airport, the grand hotel will be reminiscent of an impressive, stately residence with event venues that reflect a timeless elegance.

Boasting 235 units with minimum 70-square-meter club rooms and two presidential suites with maximum 400 square meter space and a private pool, this spectacular city-focused property also serves up a unique ‘club lounge’ concept. The exclusive lounges will highlight and be named after iconic cultural elements of Kolkata, such as Victoria, Chowringhee, Eden Garden, Howrah, and Kalighat.

The hotel is set to be the city’s event venue of choice with approximately 6500 square meter worth of impressive indoor and outdoor venues. This will include a sprawling, pillar less, state of the art banquet hall with pre-function space, open air courtyard and lawn, board rooms, three expansive conference rooms, and a pool party hall with open-air space.

Plans include three signature eateries, an international all-day dining restaurant, private dining areas, two bars, and a bakery cum café. Epicureans will be dighted with a glorious mix of favourite THE OZEN COLLECTION outlets and progressive new culinary concepts.

The lively city life experience will be punctuated with delightful leisure amenities such as a 1000 square meter swimming pool with a sprawling deck area, a children’s playroom, and a venue for wedding rituals and ceremonies by the gorgeous poolside area. An expansive ELE | NA ELEMENTS OF NATURE spa and wellness centre will round off the indulgent facilities.

Salil Panigrahi, the Managing Director of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, says: “We are continuously evolving ourselves into a more resonating brand every day, in true Joy of Giving spirit. With the two upcoming THE OZEN COLLECTION resorts, we are pushing the boundaries on the guest experience. Expanding into India is a homecoming for me, with OZEN MANSION KOLKATA giving us a chance to enrich lives in India.”

In addition to these two properties, THE OZEN COLLECTION also has a resort in the pipeline in Sri Lanka. OZEN SECLUDED TANGALLE will take the brand to the Emerald Isle of the Indian Ocean.