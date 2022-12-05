The Ritz-Carlton Maldives presents dream island escape for festive season

For those looking to embrace the holidays in a picturesque paradise, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers an ideal getaway nestled along white beach cove and set above azure waters in the North Malé Atoll. Located in the coveted Fari Islands, the Indian Ocean retreat is gifting guests with the perfect luxury experience for all the senses this festive season, from a gourmet trail through the holidays, luxurious villa living for both couples and families, to seasonal activities to suit every travel tribe such as diving, tennis, fly yoga, or celestial spa indulgence with Bamford.

For epicures, a journey of gourmet treats will include culinary offerings across the destination’s picturesque dining venues at the helm of Executive Chef Glen Cooper. On December 22, guests can sip on Sangu Sundowners for the lighting of the festive tree in the sleek setting of the Eau Bar. Celebratory gastronomy will mark the holiday season and will feature a decadent series of dining experiences, from lobster feasts under the stars, champagne and whisky dinners at the Tasting Room, Teppanyaki & Sake dinners at the IWAU Japanese restaurant, and a secluded dining experience on a nearby sandbank surrounded by the Indian Ocean.

For travelers looking to reset and recharge, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, features a holistic menu of treatments and speciality wellness offerings from Bamford. Guests can indulge during various workshops such as the power of crystal healing, facial Gua Sha and restorative massage techniques to realign this holiday season. While in the Mystique Garden, sunrise yoga can be practiced at the foot of the resort’s 98-foot-tall banyan tree or guests can participate in aerial yoga.

Immersing in nature is essential at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, and with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment programme, the resort’s marine naturalists will host an array of activities with the preservation of the planet at its core. From diving the reefs and seeing marine life surrounding the resort, activities are available for all levels and include night snorkelling and the unique opportunity to be part of a regional-first conservation technology project to monitor ocean plastics in the Maldives using drones.

For junior guests, Santa Claus will arrive in a festive surprise to greet families on Christmas Day, followed by a magical parade through the Mystique Garden. Daily festive workshops will include gingerbread house decorating, dream catcher making, and lively treasure hunts. Leaving his legacy for the holidays, Santa’s Workshop will keep children aged four to twelve entertained at the Indian Ocean’s first Ritz Kids as kids will love this futuristic indoor-outdoor space including playgrounds, napping pods, an area for video games and movies, and a pool with jets and slides.

The Embrace the Festive Season package starts from $5,100 USD + tax per night, valid from the 18th December 2022 – 9th January 2023 and includes:

Luxury accommodation in a Villa category of choice for a minimum of seven nights

Welcome amenities

Daily breakfast at La Locanda

24-hour island butler service

Festive Dining: Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24, 2022 Christmas Day Brunch on December 25, 2022 New Year’s Eve Dinner on December 31, 2022 Orthodox Christmas Eve Dinner on January 6, 2023

Festive season activities

A selection of non-motorized water sports experiences including: SUP, Kayak, Windsurfing and Catamaran

Return transfer by luxury speedboat

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservations enquiries, please visitritzcarlton.com/Maldives