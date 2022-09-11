Villa Hotels appoints Hassan Shifau as Paradise Island Resort’s Director of Human Resources

Villa Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Hassan Shifau as Director of Human Resources at Paradise Island Resort & Spa in the Maldives.

In alignment with the Villa Hotels & Resorts transformative journey, Hassan Shifau will support the brand to deliver outstanding hospitality and enhance the overall guest experience, which the group is celebrated for.

Prior to joining the Paradise Island Resort team, Shifau held the position of Human Resources Manager at Gili Lankanfushi Resort. With an impressive hospitality career spanning over 13 years working in the luxury tourism industry, he has previously worked with leading Maldives resorts including Cheval Blanc Randheli, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, and One&Only Reethi Rah, which is where he started his hospitality journey.

“I am thrilled to join the Villa Hotels & Resorts team, especially during such an exciting stage in the brands transformative journey. I am passionate about local brands and supporting local talent and it is exciting to have the opportunity to contribute my knowledge and experience to one of the Maldives pioneering local companies,” said Shifau

Providing invaluable knowledge from his extensive experience, Shifau will lead the Paradise Island’s Human Resources team to enhance the brand’s commitment in building a progressive, dynamic and a vibrant culture. He will also be cultivating a strong team with diverse talents and warm authentic hospitality delivered from the heart. Moreover, he will be actively engaged in the brands sustainability initiatives and driving participation for awareness campaigns at the resort to preserve and protect the natural environment.