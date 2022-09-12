Marriott International launches LIVE FULLY activation in collaboration with Maldives National University

Marriott International Maldives in collaboration with Maldives National University recently launched an activation to become employer of choice in Maldives – LIVE FULLY.

The objective of this collaboration is to nurture and create the future talent pipeline for Leadership roles within Marriott International Maldives focused on the local talents. The key aim of this event was to highlight growth opportunities and career adventure for the young minds within Marriott International. It aimed to inspire students to reflect on their career journeys, what it means to live fully with Marriott International, and how to take the next step in growing their career to who they want to become within the company.

Live Fully is an external-facing extension of Marriott’s TakeCare Culture, showcasing the different TakeCare Pillars – (Opportunity, Community and Purpose) and how they come to life at Marriott International. Whether an individual is seeking to grow with new opportunities, work beside teammates that feel like family, or make a difference, TakeCare culture helps the associates to live life to its fullest.

Emma Jones, was aspirational about Marriott Culture and the growth opportunities it has for the young and creative students of MNU. She did mention that the company provides a world of opportunities and helps each associate to grow and develop professionally and personally by developing meaningful and supportive relationships at workplace. The theme of this activation showcases Marriott International’s commitment towards its associate growth and how it invests in associates to allow them to Live Fully, and Grow Forward.

The event began with a panel discussion between the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism studies, Maldives National University led by MZeenath Solih and Marriott International representatives. The idea was to seek common collaborative grounds to attract, train and retain the local talent graduating from MNU. Marriott International representatives were positive about this collaboration considering the growth of their resorts in Maldives.

The next was an interactive and engaging session between the students and Marriott International team. Around 50 students from MNU participated in this event. The focus was on presenting the amazing growth opportunities to the students offered by the seven resorts.

The event focused on Marriotternship – Hotel Internship Programme offered by Marriott International to the students. It is a highly structured and planned program spanned over a period of 06 months, providing on job exposure in all Operations and Support departments and presenting an opportunity to work and learn alongside the hospitality experts in Maldives.

The next segment was about Voyage – Global Leadership Development Programme spanned over a period of 18 months to help create the future leaders. Voyage helps build on the current strengths of high potential students providing them continuous guidance and learning opportunities thereby creating a Talent pool of future Supervisory and Mid Management level leaders. Currently this programme is offered by The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and Le Méridien Maldives Resort and Spa. In the coming years, all resorts look forward to host the Voyage Programme. All seven resorts also provided direct hiring opportunities for the students present for the event.

Along with the growth opportunities, the discussion was focused on Marriott’s Take Care culture and the various benefits of personal growth Marriott International has to offer, highlighting how the company places an importance on associate growth, and that there are structured trainings to help them become who they want to be.

Marriott International representatives truly wish to keep this momentum alive and collaborate on many such development opportunities with Maldives National University.

