Bask in glory of Taj Exotica Resort’s ‘EXOTIC’ suite package

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives is offering an incredible suite package for newly-wed couples and families. Guests can now indulge in their very own grand suites with all manner of amenities and create memories to be cherished forever.

The limited-time suite package — valid until March 31, 2023 — includes exclusive surprises and benefits inclusive of breakfast, complementary speedboat transfers from and to the airport, and complimentary 45-minute spa treatment for two adults once during the stay. Guests can also take advantage of a 25% saving on the best available rates for the duration of their stay. Other exciting services include butler service, welcome glass of sparkling wine or fresh juice upon arrival at the resort, free use of the gymnasium, complimentary snorkelling gear, free Wi-Fi service for up to four devices per villa, a range of water sports activities

Taj Exotica Resort and Spa lives up to its name and offers unbelievably romantic and incredibly exotic one and two-bedroom suites for honeymooners and families. The suites offer a glimpse into mesmerising world and uncover magical moments that guests relish forever. Guests can stay for as short or as long as they want while indulging in the opulence and richness of Taj and its first-rate amenities throughout their stay.

The tastefully designed suites have their bedrooms adjacent to a glass-walled bathroom and overlook the turquoise lagoon. Guests can unwind in their private pool, encircled by a suspended sundeck. The suites include a number of amenities like free Wi-Fi, a fully stocked minibar, a king-sized bed, large flat-screen LCD TV, a tea and coffee maker, and much more. Each room’s unique location allows guests to soak in gorgeous views of the rising and setting sun and the endless horizon from virtually every corner of their holiday abode.

Rehendi Presidential Overwater Suite with Pool is perfect for up to 6 guests. The award-winning suite is grand, lavish, opulent, and ultra-luxurious. One of the very best and most coveted suites within the spectacular Maldives resorts, Rehendi comes decked with a freshwater pool and sundeck, two ‘salas’ and a hammock dangling over the endless lagoon, enabling guests to bask in the true glory and wonder of Maldives. Taj Exotica Resort and Spa immerses guests in an extravagance with suites that are resplendent with luxury. The hotel is a cut above the rest—and its luxurious offerings truly befit royalty.

