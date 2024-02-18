Food
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives Unveils Mediterraneo by Jeffrey Vella: A Culinary Oasis Redefining Luxury Dining
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives is poised to elevate the culinary scene with the inauguration of Mediterraneo by Jeffrey Vella on February 18th, 2024.
Mediterraneo by Jeffrey Vella at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives exudes sophistication, authenticity, and timelessness. With meticulous attention to detail, from the culinary offerings to the ambiance, the restaurant promises a dining experience tailored for aficionados of life’s finest pleasures. Embracing the beauty of nature, Mediterraneo infuses its space and cuisine with a raw essence that transcends mere ingredients.
Chef Jeffrey Vella shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are passionate about food. Mediterraneo will tantalize your senses, combining the beauty of our surroundings with exquisite artisanal creations.”
The restaurant merges ancient traditions with modern flair, creating an enduring experience that goes beyond gourmet dining. Rooted in earthy tones and warm textures, the ambiance fosters a deep connection to nature, enhancing the sensory journey of each culinary creation. Infused with The Taj’s renowned hospitality, Mediterraneo promises warmth, comfort, and exceptional experiences for guests.
The launch event on February 18th, 2024, promises an evening of gastronomic delight amidst the picturesque setting of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives. Guests will indulge in Chef Vella’s signature dishes, meticulously crafted to reflect the essence of Mediterranean culinary artistry.
Chef Jeffrey Vella’s extraordinary menu features standout dishes such as seared scallops with smoked lemon gel, classic risotto with pecorino pesto, and pan-seared tuna with smoked cucumber velouté. These offerings, alongside a carefully curated selection, ensure an unforgettable dining experience that redefines luxury in the Maldives.
Mediterraneo by Jeffrey Vella invites guests to embark on an unforgettable journey of taste and indulgence, where the azure waters of the Indian Ocean meet the flavors of the Mediterranean. This culinary venture promises to be a beacon of gastronomic brilliance, setting a new standard for luxury dining in the Maldives.
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives goes gourmet with a new look overwater bar, menu, F&B Manager
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, is serving up a series of gourmet additions in time for the New Year. From a delicious new menu for the recently refurbished Overwater Bar to the appointment of F&B Manager Shawwaf Ismail, epicurean adventurers are in for a treat at Gili this season.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
The new gourmet offerings have been spearheaded by Gili Lankanfushi’s esteemed Executive Chef Hari Govinderaj.
The Overwater Bar Enjoys a New Look
Occupying an enviable position perched atop the calm turquoise waters of Gili Lankanfushi, the Overwater Bar is one of the island’s signature dining destinations. New for 2024, the bucket-list-worthy restaurant has enjoyed a full refurbishment, featuring the rustic eco chic interiors for which Gili is renowned and an extended outdoor decking area which provides the perfect spot to watch the sunset, cocktail in hand.
Beloved by guests for the opportunity to spot reef sharks and rays drift through the lagoon below as they dine, the all-day-dining spot offers panoramic views across the Indian Ocean. As sunset turns the sky afire, the Overwater Bar becomes the perfect setting for sundowners: delicious cocktails freshly crafted using local flavours and served with light and flavoursome canapés.
A New Menu for the Overwater Bar
The 2024 season sees a brand-new menu for Gili Lankanfushi’s beloved Overwater Bar restaurant, created by Executive Chef Hari and his talented brigade. A fusion of international cuisine, traditional Maldivian dishes and beachside classics, the menu provides the ultimate relaxed yet refined all-day-dining option.
The new offering includes the introduction of a new ‘Gili Grandma’ curry menu, which draws inspiration from cherished family recipes that have been passed down through the generations across different regions in Asia.
“Everyone knows that grandma’s cooking is best, and we wanted to provide our guests with a refined take on the authentic South and East Asian home-style curries that grace the tables of our own chefs, and their families”, commented Chef Hari. “For the Gili Grandma menu, each chef presents their favourite family recipe from back home, which range from Chef Samiu’s Maldivian reef fish curry to a spicy Sri Lankan pumpkin curry by Sri Lanka native, Chef Isuru. Delicious!”
Elsewhere on the menu, a selection of inventive salads and healthy soups provide the perfect lunchtime pick for breezy beach days, featuring home grown ingredients from Gili’s very own organic garden. Meanwhile, lovers of international cuisine can travel the globe from their dining table with Indonesian nasi goreng, locally caught reef fish sashimi, teriyaki chicken and more. For those in search of a laid-back bite, a delicious pizza and ‘Gili Breads’ sandwich menu is sure to delight, while a delectable dessert offering including homemade ice cream and indulgent treats such as Gili’s famous hot chocolate lava cake is the ideal way to finish up the meal.
Alongside the all-day-dining offering, guests can also book an unforgettable ‘Seafood Under the Stars’ dining experience at the Overwater Bar. The perfect pick for honeymooners, a special anniversary or a birthday dinner, diners will enjoy a four-course tasting menu crafted with freshly caught local seafood, as they sip on some sparkling and spot the constellations above.
The Seafood Under the Stars dining experience at the Overwater Bar is available to book for $220 per person.
Shawwaf Ismail Appointed New F&B Manager
Gili Lankanfushi has announced the appointment of Shawwaf Ismail as the resort’s F&B manager.
Leading the F&B management and managing a team of over 30 staff alongside Executive Chef Hari who oversees the culinary vision at Gili, Shawwaf will oversee day-to-day operations across the island’s numerous restaurants and bars.
Returning ‘home’ to Gili after four years spent in various managerial positions at several of the Maldives’ finest luxury resorts including Milaidhoo, LUX* and Fushifaru, Shawwaf brings a wealth of experience back to the island.
Commenting on his appointment, Shawwaf said: “Gili Lankanfushi has played a crucial role in my professional journey, guiding me from a line-level position to a managerial post during my previous seven-year employment here. Returning to Gili as part of the senior management team is particularly rewarding, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to talent development. My dedication goes beyond professional growth; I am committed to nurturing our staff by providing motivation, fostering development, and ensuring their overall happiness. Looking ahead, my objective is to play a pivotal role in the continuous success of Gili Lankanfushi and provide guests with unparalleled experiences on island, while naturally giving the utmost attention to the needs of our resort team.”
Gastronomy at Gili Lankanfushi
Gili Lankanfushi’s gastronomic vision harnesses the bounty of the surrounding waters alongside carefully-sourced seasonal ingredients and produce from the resort’s very own organic garden. Three restaurants provide unique culinary experiences while an overwater bar and underground wine cellar offer ample opportunity for refreshments.
Located directly on the beach, Kashiveli serves breakfast and dinner, playing host to a series of themed ‘market experiences’ (the Asian Street Market, Mediterranean Spice Souk, Passage to India and Churrascaria BBQ) on four nights of the week. The rest of the week sees the restaurant serve up the ‘Gili Culinary Journey’, a tantalizing rotating menu of signature dishes taking guests on a gastronomic adventure through nine regions inspired by the heritage and talent of Gili Lankanfushi’s culinary team.
Open five days a week, By the Sea offers delicious Japanese fusion dishes created with local seafood paired with an extensive sake collection and signature cocktails such as the Wasabi Martini. Imagine the new bento box lunch offering paired with freshly caught sushi and sashimi overlooking a sensational view of the Indian ocean. For a more casual affair, the Overwater Bar’s open kitchen delights guests with an inventive take on international cuisine and laid-back light bites. For special celebrations, a variety of destination dining experiences await, ranging from secluded, lantern-lit feasts to private sunset cruises with Champagne on ice.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
A Culinary Symphony: Chef Guillaume Goupil’s Collaboration with Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives, renowned for its opulence and culinary finesse, celebrates the successful conclusion of an extraordinary culinary partnership with Chef Guillaume Goupil at the Olive restaurant. From January 23rd to 28th, guests indulged in an exceptional gastronomic journey curated by Chef Goupil, lauded for his inventive take on classic French cuisine.
The collaboration extended beyond live events as Chef Goupil’s meticulously crafted dishes have now become an integral part of the Olive menu, leaving an enduring legacy at the resort. Menu highlights including Panisse de Pois Chiche, Poisson Cru Mariné, Gaspacho de Féta, Ravioli de Chèvre, Homard en Persillade, and Crème Brulée au Romarin have swiftly become beloved additions, offering future patrons the chance to relish and savor the exquisite flavors curated by Chef Goupil.
Chef Guillaume Goupil’s partnership with Kandolhu Maldives resonated strongly, promising a remarkable fusion of flavors and luxury. Guests were treated to a harmonious symphony of tastes expertly orchestrated by the culinary maestro himself, leaving an indelible impression on the resort’s culinary landscape.
Kandolhu epitomizes the essence of genuine hospitality coupled with unparalleled luxury and intuitive service. Nestled amidst a vibrant house reef offering endless underwater adventures and an array of dining options, this secluded island sanctuary offers the quintessential escape.
Kandolhu Maldives – Where Intimate Luxury Meets Authentic Hospitality.
JA Manafaru brings back Japanese flames with Teppanyaki Grill
After a four-year hiatus this most exciting of dining experiences makes a comeback to JA Manafaru’s island paradise. The culinary team has employed a brand new, highly skilled master chef who is set to slice, dice and juggle before the very eyes of 12 lucky resort guests three nights per week from February 1st.
After winning “Best Culinary Resort” award from TTM in 2023, Executive Chef Moosa Nazeer is excited to introduce The Teppanyaki Experience, offering a delectable menu starting with traditional miso soup before a selection of tempting entrées are presented including Nori Tempura Taco’s. Diners can then choose from the best seafood the Indian Ocean has to offer or a choice of meat from the resorts carefully selected Ethical Meat programme including Cape Grim beef and Hazeldene’s Chicken.
JA Manafaru introduced this program in 2023 to cater to the growing demand of travellers to know where their food comes from and that animals are treated humanely during the rearing process.
This programme is just one part of the resort’s new sustainability and wellness initiatives. One of these programs, Wellness Your Way, which launched at the resort in 2023 with a gala dinner on World Food Day, 18th November, also features in the Teppanyaki Experience. As with all six restaurants on offer at this 5-star Maldives island, there are dedicated versions of the menu catering to Vegan/Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and low carb eating lifestyles so all guests can enjoy the live cooking action at the Teppan grill.
Chef Moosa Nazeer commented “I am beyond thrilled to reintroduce our Teppanyaki at JA Manafaru. This was previously one of our most popular dining experiences and we have taken the hiatus to refine and develop our offering and we can’t wait to see our guests enjoying this once again”.
