W Maldives and Perrier® Present a Three-Day Affair with Seoul’s Bar Cham in Maldives
Nestled on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island and surrounded by one of the best house reefs in the country, W Maldives invites you to imbibe in a captivating rendezvous. In partnership with Perrier®, the resort is set to have you embark on a three-day affair with the crème de la crème of Seoul’s cocktail culture—Bar Cham. From March 7 to 9, 2024, the luxury playground becomes a canvas for this collaboration, painting the paradise escape with strokes of sophistication and fizz.
Perrier®, synonymous with excellence in sparkling water, has been a steadfast supporter of the vibrant creative world aiming to put spotlight on emerging artists from painters to beverage creators. The brand’s support in the cocktail culture is particularly evident in its active involvement as the title sponsor and Official Water Partner of World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Recognized for its commitment to sophistication and it unique qualities, Perrier® has become the beverage of choice for mixologists seeking to elevate their creations. Now, in a groundbreaking collaboration, Perrier® extends its influence to the W Maldives, bringing the renowned Bar Cham from Seoul to the luxury resort’s pristine shores.
Kicking off the collaboration is a special Ocean To The Table dinner on March 7, 2024, at W Maldives’ overwater restaurant, FISH. Dive into a symphony of flavors, where Chef Baka’s signature culinary creations are paired with Bar Cham’s award-winning cocktails. Savor the unique union of rich Maldivian taste and the contemporary twists on Korea’s traditional spirits. The evening will not just be a dinner; it’s a celestial affair under the stars and a soirée for the senses.
On March 8, a unique cocktail master class experience awaits at W Maldives’ private island, Gaathafushi. The class will be led by Bar Cham’s Bar Manager and Senior Bartender, Yeonghwi Yun and Myeongmin Kim, respectively, where they will reveal the secrets behind their award-winning concoctions against a canvas of the tropical paradise. This exclusive experience is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a sneak peek into the artisanship of Bar Cham’s creations. The master class concludes with an intimate sunset session on the island where the natural beauty beckons you to simply enjoy the moment.
The curtain falls on March 9, 2024, where Bar Cham is set to stage a coup at the resort’s overwater bar, SIP. The bar takeover will unleash a spectacle of mixology mastery featuring a specially curated menu just for the evening. Expect to sip, savor, and be surprised as Myeongmin Kim commandeers the scene with a flair found nowhere else. The evening will also be amplified by the groovy tunes churned by W Maldives’ music curator, Richard Ulh.
“We are very thrilled to collaborate with Perrier® to bring the great talent behind the award-winning Bar Cham to our shores. Perrier®’s commitment to providing top-of-the-line products and Bar Cham’s dedication to providing a distinctive experience while highlighting the importance of staying true to local wisdom truly match W Maldives’ stance in creating inspiring and meaningful activations for our guests,” said Alexander Lopez, Resort Manager of W Maldives. He also adds, “Here at our luxury playground, we are always trying to find ways to keep elevating our Beverage & Food offerings through distinctive experiences. This collaboration with Perrier® and Bar Cham presents an opportunity for us to amplify W Hotels’ passion points—TASTE—while showcasing the amazing talents behind the notable bars from all over the world.”
Bar Cham, an illustrious presence in Seoul’s cocktail landscape since 2018, offers a sensory voyage through local spirits and meticulously sourced Korean produce. In a testament to their artistry, Bar Cham secured the 13th position in Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2023 and an impressive 75th in the World’s Best Bar rankings. Leading this symphony of taste are Yeonghwi Yun and Myeongmin Kim, Bar Cham’s Bar Manager and Senior Bartender, the creative geniuses who have redefined mixology. This duo seamlessly blends traditional Korean liquors with the finest seasonal produce, resulting in a unique imbibing experience that transcends the ordinary.
Hosting Bar Cham at W Maldives along with Perrier®, represents a harmonious blend of innovative mixology and breathtaking surroundings. This collaboration creates an exclusive and luxurious setting for guests to savor the finesse of Korea’s cocktail craftsmanship in a tropical paradise that offers an unparalleled experience that embodies refined indulgence that transcends the ordinary. Book your spot in all the events throughout this three-day affair via our website or connect directly with our team at reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives goes gourmet with a new look overwater bar, menu, F&B Manager
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, is serving up a series of gourmet additions in time for the New Year. From a delicious new menu for the recently refurbished Overwater Bar to the appointment of F&B Manager Shawwaf Ismail, epicurean adventurers are in for a treat at Gili this season.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
The new gourmet offerings have been spearheaded by Gili Lankanfushi’s esteemed Executive Chef Hari Govinderaj.
The Overwater Bar Enjoys a New Look
Occupying an enviable position perched atop the calm turquoise waters of Gili Lankanfushi, the Overwater Bar is one of the island’s signature dining destinations. New for 2024, the bucket-list-worthy restaurant has enjoyed a full refurbishment, featuring the rustic eco chic interiors for which Gili is renowned and an extended outdoor decking area which provides the perfect spot to watch the sunset, cocktail in hand.
Beloved by guests for the opportunity to spot reef sharks and rays drift through the lagoon below as they dine, the all-day-dining spot offers panoramic views across the Indian Ocean. As sunset turns the sky afire, the Overwater Bar becomes the perfect setting for sundowners: delicious cocktails freshly crafted using local flavours and served with light and flavoursome canapés.
A New Menu for the Overwater Bar
The 2024 season sees a brand-new menu for Gili Lankanfushi’s beloved Overwater Bar restaurant, created by Executive Chef Hari and his talented brigade. A fusion of international cuisine, traditional Maldivian dishes and beachside classics, the menu provides the ultimate relaxed yet refined all-day-dining option.
The new offering includes the introduction of a new ‘Gili Grandma’ curry menu, which draws inspiration from cherished family recipes that have been passed down through the generations across different regions in Asia.
“Everyone knows that grandma’s cooking is best, and we wanted to provide our guests with a refined take on the authentic South and East Asian home-style curries that grace the tables of our own chefs, and their families”, commented Chef Hari. “For the Gili Grandma menu, each chef presents their favourite family recipe from back home, which range from Chef Samiu’s Maldivian reef fish curry to a spicy Sri Lankan pumpkin curry by Sri Lanka native, Chef Isuru. Delicious!”
Elsewhere on the menu, a selection of inventive salads and healthy soups provide the perfect lunchtime pick for breezy beach days, featuring home grown ingredients from Gili’s very own organic garden. Meanwhile, lovers of international cuisine can travel the globe from their dining table with Indonesian nasi goreng, locally caught reef fish sashimi, teriyaki chicken and more. For those in search of a laid-back bite, a delicious pizza and ‘Gili Breads’ sandwich menu is sure to delight, while a delectable dessert offering including homemade ice cream and indulgent treats such as Gili’s famous hot chocolate lava cake is the ideal way to finish up the meal.
Alongside the all-day-dining offering, guests can also book an unforgettable ‘Seafood Under the Stars’ dining experience at the Overwater Bar. The perfect pick for honeymooners, a special anniversary or a birthday dinner, diners will enjoy a four-course tasting menu crafted with freshly caught local seafood, as they sip on some sparkling and spot the constellations above.
The Seafood Under the Stars dining experience at the Overwater Bar is available to book for $220 per person.
Shawwaf Ismail Appointed New F&B Manager
Gili Lankanfushi has announced the appointment of Shawwaf Ismail as the resort’s F&B manager.
Leading the F&B management and managing a team of over 30 staff alongside Executive Chef Hari who oversees the culinary vision at Gili, Shawwaf will oversee day-to-day operations across the island’s numerous restaurants and bars.
Returning ‘home’ to Gili after four years spent in various managerial positions at several of the Maldives’ finest luxury resorts including Milaidhoo, LUX* and Fushifaru, Shawwaf brings a wealth of experience back to the island.
Commenting on his appointment, Shawwaf said: “Gili Lankanfushi has played a crucial role in my professional journey, guiding me from a line-level position to a managerial post during my previous seven-year employment here. Returning to Gili as part of the senior management team is particularly rewarding, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to talent development. My dedication goes beyond professional growth; I am committed to nurturing our staff by providing motivation, fostering development, and ensuring their overall happiness. Looking ahead, my objective is to play a pivotal role in the continuous success of Gili Lankanfushi and provide guests with unparalleled experiences on island, while naturally giving the utmost attention to the needs of our resort team.”
Gastronomy at Gili Lankanfushi
Gili Lankanfushi’s gastronomic vision harnesses the bounty of the surrounding waters alongside carefully-sourced seasonal ingredients and produce from the resort’s very own organic garden. Three restaurants provide unique culinary experiences while an overwater bar and underground wine cellar offer ample opportunity for refreshments.
Located directly on the beach, Kashiveli serves breakfast and dinner, playing host to a series of themed ‘market experiences’ (the Asian Street Market, Mediterranean Spice Souk, Passage to India and Churrascaria BBQ) on four nights of the week. The rest of the week sees the restaurant serve up the ‘Gili Culinary Journey’, a tantalizing rotating menu of signature dishes taking guests on a gastronomic adventure through nine regions inspired by the heritage and talent of Gili Lankanfushi’s culinary team.
Open five days a week, By the Sea offers delicious Japanese fusion dishes created with local seafood paired with an extensive sake collection and signature cocktails such as the Wasabi Martini. Imagine the new bento box lunch offering paired with freshly caught sushi and sashimi overlooking a sensational view of the Indian ocean. For a more casual affair, the Overwater Bar’s open kitchen delights guests with an inventive take on international cuisine and laid-back light bites. For special celebrations, a variety of destination dining experiences await, ranging from secluded, lantern-lit feasts to private sunset cruises with Champagne on ice.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
New Sunset Bar launches at JA Manafaru
JA Manafaru opened the most Northern Bar in the Maldives this week in its lead up to the upcoming Festive season. Known as the Real Maldives, JA Manafaru has named its new bar Veli Bar, which is Dhivehi for Sand Bar. Perched over the tranquil waters of Haa Alifu Atoll, this bar adds to the extensive Dine and Imbibe offering of this 5-star resort.
With the resort recently winning Best Maldives Culinary Resort in the TTM awards, the new bar has been created in line with the resort’s new focus on from scratch creations. The extensive crafted cocktail menu has been designed with the resorts reinvented sustainability focus using produce from the gardens to create fresh flavours. The menu also works to fulfil JA Manafaru’s Zero food waste goals with creative garnishes and the creation of Tepache, a fermented beverage that uses waste pineapple skins.
Veli Bar is also home to the resorts Wellness lab creations where the skilled bar team have created an array of tinctures to craft specialised Bitters to suit the individual cocktails. They also make chemical free natural tonic water the old-fashioned way with Cinchona bark. This also allows them to create a sugar free version of this popular mixer. The JA Manafaru team are also busily fermenting a range of beverages including proper Kombucha, Lacto-Fermented Lemonade and natural Ginger Beer.
Also in keeping with the resorts Sustainability goals, the new bars décor has been devised with the skilled tradesmen on the island upcycling furniture and using items from nature found on the lush natural island such as tree stumps for side tables and beautiful orchids grown on the resort itself.
Veli Bar is located nearby to the resorts Subterranean Wine Cellar, still the deepest found in the Maldives. This allows discerning visitors to sample labels from the extensive selection, or even wander over to choose their own bottle.
Nova Maldives offers irresistible mocktails for Dry January
As the New Year approaches, many people are looking for ways to start 2024 on a positive note. One of the most popular resolutions is to participate in Dry January, a global movement that challenges people to give up alcohol for a month and enjoy the benefits of a sober lifestyle.
Dry January is not only good for your health, but also for your wallet, your mood, and your self-confidence. According to Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the campaign, 86% of participants save money, 70% sleep better, 66% have more energy, and 57% have better concentration.
But giving up alcohol doesn’t mean giving up fun. In fact, it can be an opportunity to explore new and exciting drinks that are alcohol-free, but still delicious and refreshing.
That’s why Nova Maldives, the bright new star in Maldives, has launched a special menu of mocktails for guests who want to join the Dry January movement. These mocktails are made with fresh and natural ingredients, and are designed to satisfy your taste buds without compromising your health.
Some of the mocktails on offer include:
- Minty Melon Refresher: A cooling and invigorating drink that combines fresh watermelon juice, mint leaves, lime juice, and ginger beer. Garnished with a watermelon wedge and a mint sprig, this mocktail is a true oasis in a glass.
- Citrus Zing Fizz: A bright and uplifting drink that features fresh grapefruit juice, ginger ale, and a slice of grapefruit. This mocktail creates a delightful fizz that dances on your palate, and adds a subtle kick with a thin slice of fresh ginger.
