Taj Exotica Maldives records iconic win at Condé Nast Traveller India Readers’ Travel Awards

The 10th edition of the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards witnessed Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives being named the winner in the Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotel category.

Organised by Condé Nast India for the 10th year and based on results of an online poll which took place from September 10 to October 4, the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards 2020 shone the light on the icons of travel covering hotels, airlines, destinations, airports and travel operators.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives joins a host of Taj properties across India including Taj Aguada Goa, Taj Umaid Bhawan, Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, Taj Rambagh Palace, Taj Mahua Kothi, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa Goa as well as the Blue Bar at Taj Palace New Delhi and Taj Inner Circle loyalty programme, bringing the group’s total wins to 11 at this year’s awards.

“Last year, we were named Runner-up in the Favourite Overseas Hotel category by Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards, and it’s heartening to emerge as winners this year – we are truly grateful to all who voted,” Samrat Datta, General Manager of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, said.

“The resort has always positioned itself as an oasis of serenity and a haven of luxurious indulgence and being voted the most Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotel by travellers is indeed very encouraging, especially this year when physical travelling has been limited due to the pandemic – it portrays how the magic of the Maldives has resonated through Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives to those with a penchant for travel.”

Although initially impacted by the pandemic lockdown, the sunny Maldives was quick to rise up and attract travellers and holiday seekers with its promising one-island-one-resort concept ensuring privacy, safety and seclusion.

With enhanced safety standards and stringent sanitation protocols, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives has continued to position itself as one of the most enticing and alluring oceanic retreats in the region.

The resort has prioritised safety, hygiene and physical distancing measures without compromising its authentic hospitality and luxurious offering.

Situated in the scenic Emboodhu Finolhu island with its 64 lavish sea-view villas and suites, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives continues to be a shining symbol of tranquility and oceanic splendour entwined with the best of luxury and the most unique experiences — a distinctive offering which makes it one of Maldives’ most sought after destinations.