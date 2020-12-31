Secret Paradise Maldives resumes tour operations

Award winning local tour company Secret Paradise announced this week that day tour operations had once again resumed within the Greater Male region.

Their first tour guests joined Secret Paradise tour guide Mashir Ali on a Male City Walking Tour.

Mr and Mrs Longhino from Luxembourg said: ”It was a very nice experience, even with the masks we could feel the smiling welcome! The check in process was very structured, safety rules were well explained and it felt very professional. The guides are very knowledgeable, have a very good level in english. They openly speak about the history, values, beliefs and present situation of the country.

“A must do for a Maldives visit, we would recommend anyone to take a day to experience and learn a bit more about the country and this tour is a very good way to do so!”

Since April, the team have all worked hard with support from Neil Shorthouse from Shorthouse Hospitality International to ensure our guests would be able to travel safely with us upon their return to the Maldives.

Secret Paradise recently announced the successful implementation of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels protocols for Adventure Tourism.

The specially designed #safetravels stamp allows travellers and other travel and tourism stakeholders to recognise companies around the world that have implemented health and hygiene protocols that are aligned with WTTC’s Global Safe Travels Protocols.

“It’s fantastic for the guide team to have received such positive feedback and to know that their efforts have been worthwhile” Ruth Franklin, Co-Founder and Director at Secret Paradise, said.

The Secret Paradise #letusguideyou Safely Policy highlights the enhanced procedures and processes that guests can expect, from the moment they are met by their guide to the time when they are waved goodbye.

The policy will evolve as time goes on and as public health recommendations change, but what won’t change is Secret Paradise’s commitment to keeping guests safe as they explore the Maldives.

Secret Paradise is currently offering a variety of walking tours within the capital area including the Original Villimale Eco Tour with Save the Beach, as well as water based activities to discover and learn about the underwater world of the Maldives.

Guiding tours since 2012, Secret Paradise offers a carefully developed range of tours to ensure there is something for everyone, no matter the length of stay or the number of people travelling.

Guests can choose to travel on a guided tour with one of their local guides, or travel independently, safe in the knowledge that the team has all logistics covered.

All tours provide carefully selected and audited local accommodation and travel by local transport.

Secret Paradise provides education and opportunities to ‘give back’. Learn about corals, marine-life, sea grass, mangroves and what happens to plastic, through presentations and experiences provided by their local tour leaders.

Traveling with Secret Paradise isn’t just about exploring the Maldives and enjoying the beautiful beaches and tropical waters. It’s about discovering authentic experiences and off-the-beaten-path locations that you didn’t even know were there to discover.