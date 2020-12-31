Celebrate new year at Fiyavalhu Maldives with special offers

Fiyavalhu Maldives has announced special offers for this new year!

Locals and work permit holders can enjoy exclusive rates at this natural and private alcove of the inhabited island of Mandhoo in South Ari Atoll.

With 44 villas of five different categories, Fiyavalhu Maldives has something that works for everyone.

All five villa categories (Garden Villa, Deluxe Garden Villa, Beach Villa, Deluxe Beach Villa & Pool Villa) are decorated in warm earthy tones of greys and tanned woodworks in harmony with the island’s natural environment.

The new year promotion will continue throughout the month of January. Under the promotion, locals and work permit holders can obtain special rates starting from $100 for a Garden Villa, and upto $180 for a Pool Villa on Bed & Breakfast basis.

Guests can immerse themselves in the exclusive Half-Board and Full-Board meal plans offered by Fiyavalhu Maldives at a 30 per cent discount, which gives guests the opportunity to indulge in the authentic Maldivian cuisine and a wide range of international cuisine while enjoying the stunning beach views and coconut palms at Koveli restaurant or near the infinity pool at Riya Cafe’.

Hedhikaa (local short eats) is included under the Full-Board meal plan at $50 per person while Half-Board meal plans are at $30 per person.

If you’re looking forward to ending the year of 2020 with a big bang, Fiyavalhu Maldives is the place to be at.

The resort is preparing for its first exclusive New Year Gala Dinner (just for $50 per person) on December 31 which will surely leave a mark and allow you to begin the year in a fun-filled, relaxing atmosphere.

Fiyavalhu Maldives makes sure that your vacation is full of memories and unforgettable experiences.

The island features a Dive and Water Sports Centre, excursions to nearby islands, whale shark and Manta ray excursions, sunset dolphin cruises, local Boduberu nights and beach activities including beach volleyball.