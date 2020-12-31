Experience Maldives virtually with Maldives Virtual Tour

Maldives Virtual Tour, in partnership with Visit Maldives, has been successfully launched.

The platform was launched at a virtual event hosted on Facebook

Maldives Virtual Tour showcases the breathtaking 360° virtual tours of Maldives, offering travellers the chance to experience Maldives like never before with over 2,000 virtual tours of more than 150 islands and the chance to book the best rates directly from hotels.

Maldives 360°destination video has also been launched previously by Maldives Virtual Tour, in association with Visit Maldives. This is a series of 360° destination videos by Maldives Virtual Tour, covering the diverse underwater and aerial 360° videos of the picturesque beauty of Maldives.

“It is my belief that digital marketing plays a vital role in the marketing and promotion of Maldives to travellers, and that virtual content will be the future of the tourism industry. The importance of highlighting Maldives as one of the safest destinations to travel to right now is crucial as well, and I think that such projects will further aid us in this objective,” Thoyyib Mohamed, the Managing Director of Visit Maldives, said.

Maldives Virtual Tour is carried out by Orca Media Group with Visit Maldives as official partner, tourism ministry as endorsing partner, along with Ooredoo Maldives as main partner and Trans Maldivian Airways as seaplane partner.

Maldives reopened its borders to international tourists on July 15 with the resumption of operations for several resorts and liveaboards. Guesthouses also reopened on October 15.

Visit Maldives has been working throughout the year to increase the destination presence and visibility among key markets through various marketing activities and campaigns.