Taj Exotica Maldives receives four-star ranking from 2021 Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide, positioned as one of the travel world’s most revered ratings, recently awarded Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Maldives with four stars in its 2021 guide, with added appreciation of the idyllic resort having “myriad activities for the restless” traveller.

“It is an honour and privilege to be awarded Four Stars in this prestigious travel guide, especially following one of the most challenging years for hospitality, because it once again lists Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives as one of the most outstanding properties in the world and highlights the resort for what it truly is – a secluded luxury resort getaway located in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations with a plethora of excitement,” Samrat Datta, General Manager at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Maldives, said.

Lauded for being an independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, Forbes Travel Guide ratings are based on incognito inspector visits to every property to test up to 900 objective, stringent standards from the on-arrival greeting to customised turndown services and everything in between, rating the hotel on its service and the quality of its facilities.

Forbes Travel Guide 2021 described Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Maldives as a “secluded private island with starched white sands, thatched-roof overwater villas, towering palm trees and impossibly blue waters.”

It highlighted the resort’s many activities such as windsurfing, jet skiing, waterskiing, kayaking, wakeboarding, PADI courses and snorkelling, as well as the traditional Indian therapies at the Jiva Spa, the unforgettable sunset cruise around Hembadhu Island and the resort’s cornucopia of dining experiences such as Tree Top Dining, Dug-out Beach Dining and the romantic overwater feast atop the Ocean Pavilion.

The guide also mentioned the luxurious indulgence and scenic views from the 64 villas of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Maldives, with special emphasis on its two-bedroom Rehendi Presidential Overwater Suite which it described as “a tropical paradise.”

An oasis of luxurious hospitality in the scenic Emboodhu Finolhu island, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives stands as a beacon of the best travel experiences for 2021 – a true escapade in the most beautiful place on earth.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.tajhotels.com/en-in/taj/taj-exotica-maldives/ or contact sales.maldives@tajhotels.com.