The OZEN Collection reveals new branding

The OZEN Collection, a young and passionate award-winning Indian Ocean hospitality brand, has unveiled a bold new brand identity that further complements and elevates the brand’s experience offering.

It is through the use of an elegant typeface, accompanied by a sophisticated colour palette, that the new visual identity was defined to create a brand mark that exudes an elegant looking modern brand.

OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, OZEN Life Maadhoo

As part of the rebranding exercise, the brand’s architecture strategy was defined to assist with the etymology development for every property within The OZEN Collection portfolio.

The word Reserve, in OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, conveys exclusivity and privacy that guests enjoy at Bolifushi Island.

OZEN By Atmosphere At Maadhoo is similarly renamed to OZEN Life Maadhoo, with Life signifying elegant lifestyle and lively environment at Maadhoo Island.

The monograms developed for each of the operating resorts, OZEN Reserve Bolifushi and OZEN Life Maadhoo, were done to celebrate the individuality of the islands where the resorts are situated.

Staying true to the modernly elegant approach considered to develop the corporate brand, The OZEN Collection, the visual identities for the resorts were also curated to exude a similar level of exclusivity and opulence while ensuring ease of recognition and scalability.

The OZEN Reserve Bolifushi brand identity monogram was inspired by the conch shell (‘Boli’ in the local language) that directly relates to the meaning associated with the term ‘Bolifushi’, ‘island of shells’ in the local language ‘Dhivehi’.

The colour palette recommended for the property is a direct representative of the elegant and refined stay one can expect at

OZEN Reserve Bolifushi

As for the OZEN Life Maadhoo identity, the inspiration for the monogram came from Scaevola Taccada, (‘Magoo Maa’ in the local language) the most commonly seen flower on Maadhoo Island.

The greystone inspired colour palette recommended for the property’s identity is a representative of the warm elegance and heartfelt hospitality one can expect to experience when on the property.

“Creating a strong, distinctive brand identity for our flagship brand, OZEN, will greatly enhance our marketing communications and effectively showcase the exciting new design and service enhancements at the resorts,” Stephane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer at The OZEN Collection, said.

LUXlife Resorts & Retreats Awards

OZEN Life Maadhoo also won three Resorts & Retreats Awards from LUXlife Magazine this year. The awards recognise the excellence of the resort in various categories:

Customer Service Excellence Award – Maldives

Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resort – Maldives

Luxury Resort of The Year – Maldives

The accolades coincide with the exciting rebranding journey of the resort, recognising the service excellence of OZEN Life Maadhoo.

“This is a great moment for us. We remain committed to curating inspiring experiences for our guests by seamlessly blending sophisticated elegance with a meticulously balanced space and service experience, inspired by the local cultural norms,” Luisa Lalli, General Manager at OZEN Life Maadhoo, said.

“The sincere and humble efforts of the entire OZEN family, along with our process-driven approach, ensures the highest level of service, at every OZEN resort.”