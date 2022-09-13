Maldives Halal Travel to participate in WIFE Round Table Penang 2022

Organised by the World Islamic Economic Forum Foundation, WIFE Round Table Penang is all set to be held on 27 September at the Setia SPICE Convention Center in Penang, Malaysia.

Maldives Halal Travel will be represented at this round table session by founder and Managing Director of MHT Dr Hussain Sunny Umar. He will join session 4 scheduled to take place at 3pm. The session is titled as Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality: Capturing Opportunities.

The session will discuss strategies to encourage growth of the industry and awareness among travel industry stakeholders as well as plans for the development of “Muslim-friendly” tourism alliances, policies to develop an environment for innovation and entrepreneurship on “Muslim-friendly” tourism related products and services as well as development of a unique “Muslim-friendly” tourism base destination positioning and marketing.

Dr Sunny will be joined on this panel by Faeez Fadhlillah, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Tripfez and Salam Standard, Malaysia as well as Riyanto Sofyan, Chairman, Sofyan Corp and Chairman, Board of Directors, Halal Tourism Association of Indonesia, Republic of Indonesia.

The round table comprises of a total of 5 sessions and will focus on economic rebound: transforming the future. Interested visitors can register to attend at RM 50 per person via this link: https://form.evenesis.com/WIEF

This WIEF Roundtable, Penang 2022 held during challenging times, brings together representatives of governments, organisations and private sector as well as prominent individuals to address relevant issues and strategies pertaining to sustainable recovery in order to transform the future.