Maldives Halal Travel represented at 4th annual US Halal Expo, Summit 2021

Maldives Halal Travel has exhibited at the 4th Annual U.S. Halal Expo & Summit 2021 held in Washington DC from October 20th to 21st, 2021 at the Washington Dulles Airport Marriott.

The halal industry is a multibillion-dollar industry ripe with potential business opportunities for enterprises that provide halal products and services.

The annual Expo & Summit provides a platform to reach over 20 million consumers in the United States and over a billion consumers worldwide all under one roof.

This is the first time Maldives Halal Travel is being represented in the United States of America with support from Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation.

In addition to exhibiting, Dr Hussain Sunny Umar, Managing Director at Maldives Halal Travel took part in a special panel named “Halal Tourism in the US and around the world”.

He was joined on the panel by Ms Attia Ahmed- Associate Professor of Anthropology and International Affairs at George Washington University.

Dr Sunny spoke about the introduction of Halal Travel in the Maldives as well as the great potential it carries in the future of Maldives. He further noted the importance of the Initial backers of MHT such as Adaaran Resorts, Kihaa Maldives, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives and LUX* South Ari Atoll and their efforts to grow this niche.

Visitors to the expo were provided with the chance to book halal packages directly at the MHT Booth as well as get the latest information on all things the Maldives.

Visitors are encouraged to visit and drop their business cards to take part in a raffle which could win them a 3-night stay at the newly opened 5-star Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives for 2 persons.

Currently based in Washington, Dr Sunny said: “The Maldives received over 30,000+ tourists from the United States in 2021 already. With a Muslim population of over 6 million, we believe that this is the perfect place to divert our marketing efforts. The U.S.A is just the start, and we intend to launch our marketing efforts in Turkey, Morocco, Canada etc.”

A special token of appreciation was presented to the U.S Halal Expo & Summit organisers- Arabesque Media on behalf of Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation.

Maldives Halal Travel (MHT) and its platform of products were launched at Arabian Travel Market 2021 in Dubai with great support from MMPRC and the Tourism Ministry of Maldives.

Maldives Halal Travel’s portfolio of products includes exclusive halal news, offers, Maldives Halal Travel Magazine (Print & Digital), Muslim Friendly Travel Rating (MFTR), advisory and consultancy, PR and marketing, training, conferences, specialised content creation, visiting designated halal travel fairs & expos as well as hosting Halal Travel Awards.