Travel Trade Maldives announces new, expanded categories for TTM awards 2022

Travel Trade Maldives has announced new categories for TTM Awards, which will feature expanded classifications reflecting resorts, hotels, technology & people.

Currently, TTM Awards are only given to top producers in the Maldives’ tourism industry which are handed over at TTM Awards & Gala.

Further details regarding the new categories for TTM Awards 2022 will be announced next month.

This year, TTM Awards & Gala will be held at CROSSROADS Maldives, the country’s first fully integrated leisure and resort destination.

CROSSROADS Maldives opened its doors to guests in September 2019, featuring two lifestyle resorts, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton®️, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

TTM Awards & Gala is held on the final night of TTM Maldives 2021, Maldives’ leading travel trade show.

TTM Maldives 2021 is scheduled to be held as a hybrid event from 28th to 30th November 2021, and more than 300 hoteliers, suppliers, related industries, and travel industry professionals from Maldives and abroad are expected to visit TTM to network, negotiate and discover the latest industry opinion and trends in Maldives.

TTM Awards & Gala is dedicated to tourism industry professionals who work around the clock to ensure that Maldives is the leading tourism destination in the world.

Every year, TTM Awards & Gala will feature a classy dinner, live music and informal networking sessions.