Maldives wins four regional World Travel Awards titles, crowned Indian Ocean’s leading destination

Maldives has won 4 prestigious awards in the Indian Ocean category in World Travel Awards – the most prestigious honours programme in global travel and tourism, established in 1993 and recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

The awards won by Maldives this year include:

Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2021

Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination 2021

Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination 2021

Along with the awards listed above, Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation has been awarded the Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board 2021.

On winning the Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination Award and the Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board 2021 for MMPRC, Thoyyib Mohamed, the Managing Director of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation stated, “We are extremely proud to win the Indian Ocean Leading Destination Award from the World Travel Awards. It is a testament to all the hard work, effort, and the dedication of all in the Maldives tourism and travel trade, and I congratulate all stakeholders of the industry for this great achievement.”

“Furthermore, it is a special honor and a matter of great pride that MMPRC has been selected as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board 2021. I congratulate our team at MMPRC. This is a great reward for the team, for the hard work and dedication they have shown during the extremely challenging times during the last one and half years. Thank you for voting for us. We hope to see you soon in the sunny side of life.”

Despite the tremendous challenges experienced by the tourism industry during the pandemic, this year’s World Travel Awards is a remarkable testament to the love and extraordinary effort of tourists from around the world – World Travel Awards has reported a record number of visitor traffic and engagement from public voters.

This shows that as travel resumes and the tourism sector recovers, the appetite for travel has never been bigger. Tourists are constantly seeking the very best tourism products from across the world.

As Maldives has won four categories, these awards have never been more valuable in the marketing of the island nation as one of the safest and top travel destinations in the world.

The Maldives reopened its borders on 15th July 2020. Since then, we have welcomed 555,494 travellers in 2020 and an impressive 923,146 travellers in 2021 so far. We are on our way to cross the 1 million figure and revive the tourism industry.

These prestigious wins at the 28th World Travel Awards will assist MMPRC in strengthening the brand image and further enhance brand presence globally.

Maldives has secured multiple awards in various categories over the years including the World’s Leading Airport Resort, World’s Leading Beach Destination, World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort, World’s Most Romantic Resort and World’s Leading Luxury Island Resort.

The destination had also won the famed Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination award 13 times within the past 17 years.