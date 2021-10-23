‘Sun Thari’ apprenticeship inauguration reinforces Siyam World’s investment in future of Maldives hospitality

Highly anticipated new resort Siyam World has celebrated the successful completion of the first batch apprenticeship training programme and a new intake of 25 apprentices to the second batch.

At a special ceremony held at Siyam World Thursday evening, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, the Managing Director of Sun Siyam Resorts, handed over certificates to 19 graduates of the first batch of the Sun Thari Apprenticeship Programme.

The Sun Thari Apprenticeship Programme is dedicated to providing enthusiastic Maldivian youngsters with the expertise required to excel as professionals in the hospitality industry.

The 24 modules taught under the programme, which combines both theory and on-the-job training, include:

Life at a resort

Accommodation sharing etiquettes

International communications

Introduction to Siyam World

Successful completion of the three-month-long programme will ensure a job at Siyam World.

“This is part of our efforts to ensure that at least 75% of our team comprises Maldivians,” Tom McLoughlin, the General Manager of Siyam World, said.

Ausam Waseem, the Resort Manager at Siyam World, said his team was working on securing Maldives Qualification Authority (MQA) accreditation to the Sun Thari Apprenticeship Programme.

“In the long run, we plan to establish a training academy under the brand, Siyam Academy,” he said.

A standalone brand under Sun Siyam Resorts, Siyam World, Maldives is an all-embracing five-star all-inclusive island resort that offers fun-loving, open-minded couples, romance seekers, families or larger groups of friends the freedom to roam, socialise and engage in an island community.

Uncompromisingly quirky with a fun-loving attitude, a deep-rooted soul, and a unique approach to everything, this is one of the largest natural islands in the Maldives to boast a resort and show-stopping residences: a 54-hectare haven blessed with more than four kilometres of white sandy beaches and six kilometres of house reef.

Siyam World shows off an enticing variety of 21 accommodation categories ranging from 89 to 3,000 square metres with up to six bedrooms, from lush Pool Beach Villas, expansive Beach Suites and breathtaking Beach Residences to the playful Over-Water Villas – complete with irresistible water slides.

An exclusive enclave, The Beach House Collection, also features stunning Grand Water Pavilions and the magnificent Palace.

All accommodation types overlook the pristine Maldivian waters, come with direct access to the ocean and feature generously proportioned indoor and outdoor living spaces with private pools.

Contemporary yet tropical architecture will blend seamlessly into the island’s paradisiacal surroundings.

Interiors boast a neutral colour palette, mixed with bold splashes of Maldivian hues, soft textures and wooden accents; a calming environment that allows the vibrant shades of the Maldivian surroundings speak for themselves.

Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.

For more information, visit Siyam World or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok. For booking enquires email: stay@siyamworld.com or check out the latest offers at www.sunsiyam.com/siyam-world/offers.