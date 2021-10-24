Fushifaru Maldives wins 3 World Luxury Award titles, celebrates 4th anniversary

Fushifaru Maldives is gearing up to celebrate its fourth anniversary on October 24th, 2021.

The exquisite island of Fushifaru, a home to an extraordinary landscape above and below the waterline, officially opened its doors to guests four years ago, with the aspiration of delivering a new vision of Maldivian chic to one of the country’s most vibrant atoll destinations.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, the tropical getaway island for discerning travellers have curated 5 days of extraordinary celebrations (starting from October 20th) including spa and culinary offerings comprising of Full Moon Barbecue Dinner, a series of sports activities, and a very exciting local exhibition showcasing Maldivian cultural aspects such as live artistic mastery; lacquer work.

The grand event is scheduled to commence on October 24th, 2021 with a lavish sunset cocktail reception followed by Gala Dinner where the guests will be treated to an elegant display of international culinary experiences. The evening is to be concluded with a Pool Party with DJ along with surprise lucky draws for in-house guests with some very exciting prizes.

To extend the celebrations of their 4th birthday, Fushifaru Maldives is also offering a deal like no other – “Fantastic 4 offer” which includes 40% discount on room and seaplane transfer whilst children get to stay and eat free for bookings made until 31

October 2021! This is the ideal chance for travellers seeking an escape from everyday life to reconnect and indulge in experiences that will create memories to last a lifetime.

Fushifaru Maldives continuously strives to improve both their services and facilities by adding extra features and providing exceptional hospitality. One such remarkable achievement is the revamping of its culinary offering through embellished dining experiences, amplified variety of international dishes and exclusive fine-dining menu items and premium ingredients.

Since the launch in 2017, Fushifaru Maldives has managed to consistently earn top recognitions from different influential entities, including World Luxury Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and World Travel Awards.

The latest addition to their extensive list of accolades is World Luxury Awards 2021, in three categories. A prestigious, globally trusted awards program, The World Luxury Hotel Awards has announced Fushifaru Maldives as the Luxury Eco Resort winner in the Indian ocean category. This is a testament to the resort’s commitment in excellence towards sustainable tourism. The resort pledges to continue its commitment to delivering the best practices of sustainable operation and management.

At Fushifaru Maldives, single-use plastics are eliminated on the island, flowers, herbs and vegetables are planted by their team of Chefs & gardeners for use in the restaurants and they rely on earth-friendly amenities such as smart lighting throughout the resort grounds.

One of the service mindsets of Fushifaru Maldives is ‘GreenFushi’, which is a way of life at Fushifaru Island, adopted to offer immense respect to the environment and its bountiful resources that make up this island a home for many.

The multi award winning Heylhi Spa was crowned as the Global winner in Luxury Beach Resort Spa category. Nestled in natural lush greenery at the shoreline, locally known as Heylhi, Heylhi Spa is the ultimate spot to reconnect one’s mind, body and soul through specially designed spa treatments to help relax, de-stress and re-energise.

Additionally, Fushifaru’s fine-dining restaurant, Raakani, was awarded as the Global winner in Luxury Beachside Restaurant category. Raakani, named after the Spider Conch Shell, exudes elegance and exquisite ‘surf and turf’ cuisine and interactive Teppanyaki dining experience in an ultimate beach setting with the subtle use of local materials such as palm-thatched dining platforms with panoramic views of the crystal-clear seas.

As a luxurious boutique resort, Fushifaru’s exceptional service, unique guest experience and outstanding hospitality have only been highlighted through these awards, providing Fushifaru Maldives the status as a leading beach resort in the Indian Ocean.