The Emerald Collection doubles in Maldives, acquires Faarufushi resort

The Emerald Collection – the luxury resort group behind Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa – is delighted to announce its exciting expansion with the acquisition of Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa.

A luscious 7-hectare private island in the Raa Atoll, framed by one of the Maldives’ most languid and extensive lagoons of 100-hectares.

Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa will open on 1st May 2022 and it is currently in the process of affiliation with The Leading Hotels of the World.

Wild at heart, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa encapsulates barefoot elegance at its finest while paying homage to the thriving Maldivian environment that surrounds the resort.

The island has 80 appointed villas, split into six different categories: Beach Villas (10), Family Villas with Pool (10), Beach Villas with Pool (17), Water Villa with Pool (39), Superior Water Villa with Pool (3) and one Presidential Villa beautifully located on the pristine beach.

Championing a minimalistic, sophisticated design which incorporates natural elements of stone and wood, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa’s water and beach villas will cater for couples looking for seclusion and privacy, families seeking quality time together and groups of friends looking for the ultimate bucket-list experiences.

With five fantastic restaurants and two bars to choose from, as part of its signature Deluxe All-Inclusive formula, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa will offer a level of variety, quality, and creativity that’s simply unmatched in the Maldives.

A true highlight is the signature Italian restaurant, Mediterraneo, and Eclipse Bar, both located on the resort’s scenic jetty. Mediterraneo will serve up the finest Italian dishes under the starred Maldivian sky, while Eclipse invites guests for delicious cocktails and aperitifs, as the sun sets into the water.

A true destination for barefoot, holistic wellness, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa houses the Emerald Spa, a state-of-the-art wellness facility hidden amongst the lush vegetation.

The spa comprises 8 air-conditioned spa suites elevated among the palm trees – where the unique design and oval roofs resemble eco-friendly spaceships. There is a steam room, a manicure and pedicure corner, a yoga pavilion, plunge pools, a spa boutique, and an immersive relaxation area – the perfect spot for forest bathing.

The spa menu draws from Balinese tradition and includes a host of relaxing body massages and detoxifying facials.

Designed with sports and fitness lovers in mind, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa has one large tennis court and one paddle court in the marina, and an air-conditioned Gym & Sports Centre with Technogym equipment.

Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa will offer extensive water sports facilities and some of the best diving in the Maldives at the five-star Diving Centre, where guests can achieve the coveted PADI licence.

A dedicated Dolphin Kids’ Club is under construction and will comprise of complimentary indoor and outdoor facilities for children aged 3-12.