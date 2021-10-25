Ibrahim Waheed appointed Assistant Director of Food and Beverage at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives

Ibrahim ‘Waddey’ Waheed has commenced as the new Assistant Director of Food and Beverage at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

Waddey came from a very humble background as a Room Boy in 2002 and moved to the Food and Beverage Department the following year as a Waiter. He joined W Maldives in 2007 which then saw the growth of his career within Food and Beverage.

He was awarded numerous promotions: Team Leader, Assistant Venue Manager and most recently as Food and Beverage Manager overseeing all restaurants.

Waddey also had international exposure at the W Bangkok as Team Leader and a Task Force opportunity as Food and Beverage Manager at Renaissance Kuala Lumpur.

Waddey loves to spend his leisure time playing football, reading and driving.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Island is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport.

The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Island range in size from one- to three-bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property offers a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

Guests have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.