Nooh Abdul Haris appointed Airport Manager at newly opened Jumeirah Maldives

The most recent property of the Jumeirah Group, a global luxury hospitality group and member of Dubai Holding, has appointed Nooh Abdul Haris as in-charge of the Airport Operations.

With over 10 years of experience in airport operations for various high-end resorts and over 15 years in the hospitality industry, Nooh has achieved various milestones by working in the most luxury brands in largest hotel chains of the world including Marriot International and Hilton hotels and resorts.

His experience and expertise will be an added benefit and a key asset to the organisation. In his new role he would be playing a significant role to ensure that he provides a memorable first and last impression for every guest.

Nooh was creating remarkable experience for guests arriving at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi where he worked as airport supervisor from its pre opening.

In addition, Nooh was instrumental during the pre-opening of the luxurious Vakkaru Maldives in the airport Operations and has spent 6 years at W Maldives.

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, Operates a world-class 6500+-ke portfolio of 23 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.