Visit Maldives launches destination promotion campaign with Condor

Visit Maldives launches a campaign with one of Germany’s largest leisure airlines, Condor, as part of the efforts to increase the popularity of Maldives amongst German travellers.

The six-month long campaign will reach an impressive number of travel enthusiasts and travel trade from the German market.

Through the campaign, Maldives will be promoted as a top of the mind destination for agents looking to sell the Maldives tourism products (resorts, guesthouses, hotels and liveaboards), and experiences unique to the destination, as well as consumers searching for their next getaway via Condor airlines.

The campaign will reach the target audience by utilising paid searches, retargeting ads, youtube, webinars, newsletter and through social media handles of Condor airlines.

Over 2.5 million impressions are estimated to be generated through this campaign per month.

Through this campaign with Condor airlines, Visit Maldives hopes to promote Maldives as a safe destination, which has stringent measures in place offering German tourists utmost safety, security and privacy whilst vacationing in the country.

During the campaign, Visit Maldives will emphasise and market the natural safety bubble offered by the unique ‘one island one resort’ concept, thanks to the geographic formation of our islands.

As of 13th October 2021, the Maldives welcomed an impressive figure of 923,146 travellers, with Germany ranking as the 3rd top source market to Maldives.

With an arrival figure of 60,463 travellers from Germany, the market plays an instrumental role in the revival of the Maldivian tourism industry.

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Condor is amongst the largest airlines in Germany, with a fleet of 54 aircrafts. Every year, around 9.4 million passengers fly with Condor from eight German airports to around 90 destinations around the world. It remains a popular leisure airline in Germany and has plans of expanding further to more long-haul destinations from Frankfurt.

As Germany holds the position as one of the top source markets to the Maldives, Visit Maldives is conducting several activities in the German market to maintain Maldives as a preferred destination amongst German tourists.

Ongoing activities in Germany include FVW e-learning program, which will be conducted till November 2021 and campaign with Connoisseur Circle to be held till next year.

Planned activities for 2021 for this market includes familiarisation trips, print advertising, social and digital media campaigns and joint campaigns with stakeholders.