Adaaran Prestige Vadoo wins big at FHAM Culinary Awards 2022

Premier hospitality chain Aitken Spence Hotels made waves in the culinary sphere with its resort, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo Maldives that clinched the champion award at Food and Hospitality Asia Maldives (FHAM) Culinary Awards 2022, with the coveted titled of ‘Most Outstanding Culinary Organization 2022’.

The 11-member Adaaran Prestige Vadoo team won 13 Gold, six (06) Silver and nine (09) Bronze medals at the national culinary competition of the Chef’s Guild of Maldives which is the only internationally recognized event endorsed by the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS), Chef’s Guild of Maldives, the Chef’s Guild of Lanka and World Platform of Islamic Countries Culinary Society.

The Group of Aitken Spence Hotels received multiple accolades at the competition which included – 6 medals and 6 recognitions for Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, 9 medals and 4 recognitions for Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, 4 medals for Adaaran Club Rannalhi and 3 medals for Heritance Aarah.

The competition provides top chefs in the Maldives an opportunity to showcase their skills, promote talent and compete with fellow professionals.

This win is important as Aitken Spence Hotels competed with over 30 resorts and 560 entries including renowned hospitality brands of international repute. Therefore, it is a compelling testament to the culinary prowess of our resorts and the ability for creative innovation to curate gastronomic wonders. The team of chefs from Adaaran Prestige Vadoo were trained and guided by the Company’s team of Culinary Olympic winners.

“Our win further endorses Aitken Spence Hotels’ expertise in the culinary sphere, which we have proudly nurtured over the years. We are beyond elated to have received this honour as it shows the dedication and drive of our teams,” said Stasshani Jayawardena, Executive Director Aitken Spence PLC, Head of Tourism and Leisure, and Chairperson of Aitken Spence Hotel Managements.

She further commented that creativity is an art that requires constant work and encouragement and that the win is a result of a combined effort. “The team at Vadoo were trained by the very best of our chefs who have gracefully transferred their knowledge. Every win shows learning and growth and this is no different.”

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is a 50-overwater villa resort located in close proximity to the Male International Airport. Accessible via a 40-minute speedboat ride, the resort interiors are an ode to Japanese architecture with each villa featuring a plunge pool. Catering to the romantics, discerning guests at the resort will be looked after by personal butlers; and can enjoy fine dining and Japanese cuisine among other, during their stay.

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is part of the Adaaran chain of hotels, under the Sri Lankan blue-chip conglomerate Aitken Spence PLC. Aitken Spence Hotels owns and operates 21 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman and India. The Company’s owned hotels are reflected under the Heritance, Adaaran and Turyaa brands, popular around the world for its exceptional service and undisputed product and curated lifestyle experiences. The Company’s Sri Lankan portfolio includes 10 resorts spread across the island of which five are Heritance properties, whilst the Maldives resorts totals to six (with one Heritance resort), four in Oman and one in India.