Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Sets a Milestone with Maldives’ Largest Operational Floating Solar Park
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives announces the operationalization of Maldives’ largest operational floating solar park. Executed in partnership with Swimsol, the global leader in offshore marine photovoltaics, the 1,080 kWp solar park is the largest operating Solar Sea system in the Maldives.
Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Corinna Luebbe Cluster General Manager, Taj Maldives said, “Elevating its stance on sustainable luxury, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa is now operating with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the Maldives. This initiative, in line with IHCL’s ESG+ framework – Paathya, is a reflection of our commitment towards energy conservation, minimisation of ecological impact and preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives.”
The SolarSea system, in conjunction with a battery, will enable it to operate completely on renewable energy throughout the day. The largest operating Solar Sea system in the Maldives saves around 475,000 litres of diesel annually and reduces the resort’s carbon footprint by 1,200 tons each year.
“This is a very proud moment for Swimsol,” said Martin Putschek, Managing Director of Swimsol. “It has been our goal since the establishment of our company to enable island resorts in Maldives to switch off gensets completely throughout the day and save a significant share of their diesel consumption, and Taj Exotica is amongst the first resorts in the Maldives to do so. The cooperation with the resort team has been excellent; we thank each and every one of them for the great support and trust.”
Spread across Emboodhu Finolhu island, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa is an environmentally responsible resort in the archipelago and is one of the only two properties in the Maldives to receive an EarthCheck Platinum certification.
Reconnect with nature in ‘Greener Easter’ celebrations at Nova Maldives
Nova Maldives is inviting visitors to be a part of a purposeful Easter programme, running from 29th to 31st March 2024. The soulful island resort situated in the South Ari Atoll is offering a weekend filled with activities to remind us of the profound connection between humanity and the Earth and to celebrate our communion with Mother Nature. The laidback, all-natural island offers the opportunity for ultimate rejuvenation, surrounded by nature and marine life in a serene and remote slide of paradise.
In a special chance to immerse themselves in wholesome activities designed to nurture life from the ground up, guests will be invited to participate in the meaningful Coconut Tree Planting Ceremony, reforesting the island’s sandbanks with even greener shores, leaving greenery and memories that will flourish for years to come. Choose between plant-based cooking classes that let you explore the diverse flavours of Maldivian cuisine and a festive chocolate egg crafting workshop with organic and fair trade chocolate, led by the resort’s skilled pastry chef, to indulge in the joy of creating confectionery delights.
On Easter Sunday morning, guests will wake up to an environmentally conscious and vegan Easter Egg Hunt, exploring hidden parts of Nova’s Island. For a serene experience, visitors can try a unique seaweed body wrap treatment at the ocean-side Eskape Spa, allowing the nutrients and essence of the sea to reduce fatigue and replenish energy.
An Oceanic Delights seafood feast with sustainably sourced seafood, served at Wink Beach on Good Friday, will allow guests to explore the freshest grilled dishes under Maldivian starry skies, set against the peaceful lagoon. From delightful brunch spreads and an Earthy Dinner at Soul Kitchen on Easter Sunday, guests are provided with culinary experiences inspired by the Earth, curated with natural ingredients and many vegan options. Nova’s gastronomic offering extends to refined High Tea sessions, featuring dainty coconut-flavoured delicacies and bite-sized chocolate treats.
Ending the weekend on a high note, travellers can raise a toast to the first breeze of Spring during the Green & Glam Cocktail Party at Solis Pool, with the finest spirits, and handcrafted cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails.
Nova is a laidback place with soul that sparks joy and is designed for the real connection – catered to adults and couples with love for wildlife and wellness, promising a haven of absolute serenity, surreal marine life and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Expect nothing short of sheer bliss in this natural island destination where the call of nature beckons and where all the joy and solace so often lost to the hustle of life can be rediscovered.
Easter flash sale with 50% off along with a complimentary 30-minute spa session for two and a sunset cruise for two now available. To book a “Greener Easter” getaway and rekindle your sense of wonder, visit the resort’s website here.
Celebrate Ramadan with Exquisite Delights and a Getaway Chance at JEN Maldives Male’ by Shangri-La
This Ramadan, JEN Maldives Male’ by Shangri-La invites guests to share the spirit of the holy month with loved ones at Lime Restaurant.
The hotel is offering an exquisite array of traditional dishes and refreshing Ramadan drinks, including a variety of Falooda flavors. Enjoy intimate Iftar gatherings with family or delicious meals shared with friends.
Continuing the spirit of giving, JEN Maldives Male’ allows you to spread joy with the gift of an Iftar voucher, creating unforgettable dining experiences for your loved ones.
But the offerings don’t stop there! Guests joining Iftar at Lime Restaurant will have the chance to win an exclusive getaway vacation to Shangri-La New Delhi. The lucky winners will enjoy a luxurious two-night, three-day stay complete with breakfast at the renowned Tamra Restaurant, offering a delightful culinary journey through India’s diverse flavors.
Join JEN Maldives Male’ by Shangri-La this Ramadan and create lasting memories with loved ones while indulging in delectable cuisines from around the world.
For more information, visit the website or contact the hotel at +960 3300888.
JOALI Maldives Blooms with Activities and Special Guests this Easter: Celebrate “Together We Blossom”
JOALI Maldives invites guests to celebrate Easter with a vibrant program themed “Together We Blossom.” From March 28th to April 7th, 2024, the resort will come alive with a variety of workshops, culinary experiences, and interactive events led by world-renowned artists, chefs, and wellness practitioners.
Renowned Guests Join the Festivities
- Robert Montgomery: Witness a special “fire poem” ritual by British artist Robert Montgomery, where his poetry illuminates the night sky.
- Greta Bellamacina: Celebrate the release of British actress and filmmaker Greta Bellamacina’s new book, “Who Make the Fire,” with a special signing ceremony.
- Zubaid Toefy: Join fitness expert Zubaid Toefy for various fitness classes designed for all ages.
- Marie Méon: Experience a new dimension of culinary delight with Méon’s multidisciplinary studio Manger Manger, creating edible art installations.
- Karim Khouani: Michelin-starred Chef Khouani will prepare an unforgettable five-course Easter dinner featuring premium seafood.
- Joao Santos: Renowned massage therapist Joao Santos will introduce guests to foot reflexology techniques.
- Hamna ‘Hamty’ Husain & Martina Trepczyk: JOALI Maldives champions female empowerment with an exclusive screening of TIGEREYES, a film about the first female scuba diver in the Maldives who dives with tiger sharks. The experience includes discussions with Husain and director Trepczyk.
“JOALI Maldives, our Island of Joy, is an unforgettable setting for spring to welcome the season of renewal in nature and within ourselves, where guests of all ages will come together to share in these moments of blossoming”, says General Manager, Shifaz Hassan.
Activities for Everyone
- Art: Explore the resort’s art scene with ceramic and crochet classes, Easter-themed painting, and keychain making workshops.
- Family: Enjoy enriching activities like sculpture building, family Easter egg hunts, cooking classes, nature walks, and more.
- Land & Sea Adventures: Participate in an Easter football game, archery, padel tennis, big game fishing, or explore the underwater world with snorkeling and sea bob adventures.
- Wellness: Indulge in yoga classes, pilates, meditation, and other wellness activities at the newly rebranded JOALI BEING Cure spa.
- Culinary: Savor a celebratory Easter breakfast and buffet dinner, alongside special themed dinners throughout the week. Guests can also participate in interactive culinary classes like sushi making or sake tasting.
JOALI Maldives offers 73 expansive guest villas, ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom options, all with private pools and a dedicated Jadugar (butler) to cater to your every need.
Embrace the spirit of renewal and joy at JOALI Maldives this Easter. For more details and booking information, please visit joali.com.
