Escape to paradise this Eid at Taj Exotica Resort Maldives

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives, the award-winning resort located on the Emboodhu Finolhu Island, once known as the ‘Three Coconut Island’ and one of the largest lagoons in the world, welcomes guests to celebrate Eid Al Fitr at the postcard-perfect getaway.

The resort is a convenient 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, offering 64 luxurious and lavish sea view villas and suites for guests to relax and luxuriate in this long weekend.

Surrounded by crystal blue waters and covered with lush tropical flora, the resort offers endless ways for travellers to escape to a safe haven away from home.

With novel comforts invested and stringent safety standards perfected, the Taj Group of Hotels have redefined their services and hospitality at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa.

The resort is fully equipped with highly trained staff, best practices and high-grade protective equipment and disinfectants to ensure the safety and comfort of guests.

In addition, technology has been implemented across multiple guest points and processes including check-in, check-out, non-invasive thermal screening, dining and digital payments to ensure seamless yet personalised experiences.

Guests are invited to explore the picturesque resort with the Suite Saver package, with 25 per cent off accommodation in any of the hotel’s expansive suites. This includes the majestic one-bedroom and two-bedroom ocean and beach suites, each with awe-inspiring vistas, a personalised butler service and an indulgent spa treatment of choice at the renowned Jiva Grande Spa.

For those wishing to stay longer, the International Getaway package offers guests the opportunity to sink into deeper relaxation with daily breakfast and dinner at the all-day dining restaurant 24 Degrees on stays of three nights or more.

Both packages include complimentary return speedboat airport transfers as well as complimentary access to the gym, non-motorised sports, and snorkelling equipment.

During their stay, guests can sip leisurely on cocktails at the Equator Bar, indulge in the freshest of seafood at Deep End, choose from the extensive menu at 24 Degrees or simply yet luxuriously enjoy sumptuous in-room and private dining experiences in the comfort of their own room.

Completing the Maldivian experience, guests can unwind with memorable activities including rejuvenating spa experiences, kids activities, seaplane tours, water sports and scuba diving courses providing ultimate relaxation for the whole family.

Middle East travellers booking either package over Eid al-Fitr will be treated to special amenities including a homemade baklava and traditional sweet platter gifted upon arrival.

The hotel also offers interactive Eid activities over the holiday period with highlights including poolside sundae making, an authentic Maldivian sunset cruise around the lagoon and a snorkelling safari.

Travellers are assured of convenience when flying in, with the Maldives government implementing several measures to make the island destination a welcome retreat.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.tajhotels.com or contact: +960 4006000, +960 3317530 or sales.maldives@tajhotels.com.