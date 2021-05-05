St. Regis Maldives appoints Pedro Samper as Executive Chef

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has recently appointed Pedro Samper as their new Executive Chef.

Bringing with him many years of industry experience, Chef Pedro will oversee and elevate all efforts at the resort’s already distinguished culinary scene.

His new menus were created with an emphasis on food trends, concepts, modern presentation and technique.

Guests can indulge in the season’s latest mouthwatering menu items and the delightfully vast range of dining options at the finest address in the Maldives, including Crust, Decanter, The Whale Bar, Cargo, Craft and the resort’s world-renowned signature restaurant, Alba.

Chef Pedro is a seasoned professional with an impressive background and over 20 years of experience in the industry.

Recognised for his traditional Spanish and Basque cuisine, his experience boasts years of international culinary excellence, with world-renowned chefs, restaurants, and luxury resorts.

From San Sebastian, Spain, Chef Pedro perfected his skills in some of Spain’s best Michelin-starred restaurants, including Martin Berasategui, Quique Dacosta, and Kokotxa.

He then served as Executive Chef at Paradores Resort, a luxury five-star property in Valencia, Spain.

Making a continental leap to Asia, Pedro has worked in Tokyo under the culinary mastery of Chef Yamamoto at RyuGin (three Michelin Stars) and Chef Honda at Zurriola restaurant (two Michelin stars).

Chef Pedro relocated as Executive Chef of Michelin-starred Zurriola Restaurant in Hong Kong.

Moving forward, Chef Pedro accepted the title of Executive Chef at The Langham, Hong Kong, where he oversaw the hotel’s western restaurants, including Palm Court, Artesian, The Bostonian, Main St. Deli and The Food Gallery, as well as in-room dining service and the events catering department.

Most recently, Chef Pedro served as the Executive Chef at St. Regis Kula Lumpur in Malaysia, overseeing all kitchen outlets and culinary operations including The Brasserie (Best top 20 Restaurants), The Drawing Room, Crystal, Astor Bar, as well as in-room dining service and the events catering department.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private island and immerses travellers into an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury and sophistication.

Set in an untouched tropical landscape, kissed with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.