Cora Cora Maldives strengthens sales, marketing team ahead of Oct opening

Opening on October 1, Cora Cora Maldives will be the hottest new opening in the destination.

Vishen Mootoo, the newly appointed director of sales and marketing for the hotel, has strengthened his sales and marketing team by hiring luxury resort specialist Anna Karaseva as his sales and marketing manager, from May 1.

The announcement comes at an incredibly exciting time for the hotel as it enforces its team to prepare for its opening in October.

“To have Anna Karaseva as part of the Cora Cora Maldives team is a great asset. I am looking forward to working with her and developing Cora Cora Maldives across the global markets,” comments Mootoo.

Karaseva joins the hotel team from the five-star Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives, where she previously held the position of sales and marketing executive and sales coordinator.

Before her Maldivian appointment, she worked at the luxury five-star Nikki Beach Resort & Spa in the United Arab Emirates and at the five-star Intercontinental Carlton in Cannes.

Karaseva is fluent in Russian, English and can also speak French.

“I am delighted to work with Vishen Mootoo as his sales and marketing manager and be part of Cora Cora Maldives an exciting new concept resort. The opportunity to be part of a pre-opening team is not only exciting but will hone my existing skills and enable me to develop new ones under his expert leadership,” enthuses Karaseva.

Cora Cora Maldives will consist of 100 villas, four restaurants, two bars, an extensive spa, watersports centre, gym, yoga pavilion, outdoor cinema, kids’ club and museum.

Located on Raa Maamigili in the Raa Atoll, it’s just 45 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight followed by a 20-minute speedboat trip.

Cora Cora Maldives will replace the former Loama Resort at Maamigili, under new ownership and with a completely new design and concept.