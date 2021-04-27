Cora Cora Maldives appoints Vishen Mootoo as sales, marketing director

Cora Cora Maldives, a five-star all-inclusive resort opening on October 1, 2021 in the Raa Atoll, has appointed Vishen Mootoo as Director of Sales and Marketing.

With more than 15 years’ experience with island hotels and resorts, Vishen is known for his clarity of vision, proactive working style, and friendly attitude.

He said Maamigli Island, where the resort is located, already feels like a home-from-home: “As an Indian Ocean native, it’s like I’m coming to work with my neighbour, which makes this renovation and rebranding project feel very personal and important to me.”

Born and raised in Mauritius, Vishen has lived and worked in multiple countries across the globe. His wealth of experience, combined with his ability to communicate in several languages — English, French, German and Mauritian Creole — has provided him with unique insights into the cultures that are key to the markets for Cora Cora Maldives.

Before joining Cora Cora Maldives, Vishen worked with Sun Siyam Resorts, VARU by Atmosphere, Tour East by JTB, The Small Maldives Island Co (Amilla Fushi & Finolhu) and Centara Hotels and Resorts, among others.

With a wealth of pre-opening knowledge and experience, he ensures swift commercial success for new properties and with such a strong global and regional network, he is well-placed to bring the best talent and expertise to the project.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this amazing project,” Vishen said.

“I can’t wait to reconnect with all of our colleagues in the industry, from tour operators and travel agents to destination management companies. We look forward to welcoming you soon to Cora Cora Maldives.”

Cora Cora Maldives will consist of 100 villas, four restaurants, two bars, an extensive spa, watersports centre, gym, yoga pavilion, outdoor cinema, kids’ club and museum. Located on Raa Maamigili in the Raa Atoll, it’s just 45 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight followed by a 20-minute speedboat trip.

Cora Cora Maldives will replace the former Loama Resort at Maamigili. Under new ownership and with a completely new design and concept, the rebranding has been a key focus for Vishen.

“The new concept is much more fun, light and colourful, with a completely new offering to appeal to the growing demand for affordable luxury all-inclusive concept,” he explained.

“We chose the new name — Cora Cora Maldives — to reflect both the friendliness of the resort and our spectacular house coral reef, easily accessed by swimming from the beach.”