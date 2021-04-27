From one paradise to another: Travel to Park Hyatt Maldives through Park Hyatt Dubai

Park Hyatt Maldives invites UAE residents to participate in an amazing competition with Park Hyatt Dubai.

A three-night stay at Park Hyatt Maldives is up for grabs when a booking is made during the month of April for stays at Park Hyatt Dubai between May and August.

Park Hyatt Maldives, is one of the best luxury hotels in Maldives, located away from the teeming atolls of the north and showcasing the best tropical wonders and an all-natural 360-degree house reef.

Dream of waking up to a beach view and listening to the waves from the comfort of your Beach Villa. Leave the world behind, and experience the simplicity of nature.

Park Hyatt Dubai transports guests to a world of serenity and calm, a luxurious oasis that feels like a million miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Now, they have taken the essence of escapism one glorious step further by joining with Park Hyatt Maldives for an exclusive UAE resident competition to win a fantastic three-night stay for a barefoot luxury escape on a remote private island.

All you have to do is book your Park Hyatt Dubai stay via www.parkhyattdubai.com during the month of April to have a chance of winning this amazing experience in an unbelievably luxurious island paradise.

Four days and three nights in a stunning Beach Access Pool Villa will be offered, including daily breakfast for two people, a one-time set dinner for two and up to 60,000 World of Hyatt points that can be redeemed for a relaxing couple’s massage at Vidhun Spa.

Bookings made in April can be used for a stay at Park Hyatt Dubai any day between the months of May and August.

The Offer: Book any room category at Park Hyatt Dubai for stays between the months of May and August for a chance to win a three-night stay at Park Hyatt Maldives for two.

To Book: The booking must be made via www.parkhyattdubai.com during April.

What’s Included: Four days and three nights in a Beach Access Pool Villa (up to 2 persons) including daily breakfast, plus a one-time set dinner at an all-day dining outlet and 60,000 World of Hyatt points that can be redeemed for a couple’s massage. Flights and internal transfers are not included.

Maldives trip validity: September 1 to October 30, 2021

Located just 55 kilometres (34 miles) north of the equator, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is an ideal place for private and quiet relaxation.

Seamlessly integrating local culture and environment, all 51 luxuriously villas are minimalist in style, designed and built with guests’ privacy and comfort in mind.

From contemporary settings to casual ambiences, worldwide and regionally inspired dishes are offered for dining options.

The Vidhun Spa embraces local holistic wellness with treatments based on Hoonu – Cooling, Fini – Heating and Hiki – Hydrating.

Situated at the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, Hadahaa is secluded, away from teeming atolls of the North, with pristine waters and 360° best house reef Maldives where snorkeling and scuba diving are steps from each luxury villas in Maldives.

Blue Journeys, the resort’s PADI Five Star certified dive and activity centre provides a variety of water recreations.