Maldives imposes temporary precautionary measures on Indian arrivals

The government of Maldives has recently announced temporary measures to control the spread of Covid-19 in relation to the rising Covid-19 cases in India.

Indian travellers arriving in the Maldives are restricted from staying at guesthouses and hotels located in local inhabited islands.

The restriction does not apply to resorts and liveaboards.

All flights will be as per schedule and no change is expected in terms of local transport from the airport to the resorts.

Indian tourists who are already checked into hotels and guesthouses will be allowed to stay at the facilities until the completion of their booking duration.

The following safety measures are in place to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of the local population and travellers alike. The measures are temporary, and tourists are able to spend their holiday in Maldives at resorts as normal.

Travellers arriving in the Maldives from India including travellers exceeding 24 hours transit periods must hold a negative PCR test for Covid-19 prior to entry into Maldives. The restriction also applies for tourists who have completed the prescribed doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The PCR test must be conducted not more than 96 hours prior to the travellers scheduled time of departure from the first port of embarkation en-route to the Maldives from India.

In addition, travellers must undertake a PCR test for Covid-19 maximum 72 hours prior to departure from Maldives.

Maldivian citizens and work permit holders arriving in the Maldives from India must undertake a PCR test for Covod-19 within 24 hours of arrival to Maldives and must complete a mandatory 10-day quarantine period followed by a negative PCR test result at the end of this quarantine period.

Children below one-year-old are exempted from the requirement.

Travellers arriving from India (including those exceeding 24 hours transit periods) are restricted to check-in to guesthouses and hotels that are located in inhabited islands.

However, the restriction does not apply to guesthouses and hotels that are located in secluded areas of the Inhabited Islands.