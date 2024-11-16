Ambani’s family vacations in Maldives

In 2025, The Nautilus Maldives, an award-winning ultra-luxury private island hideaway, invites guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a sanctuary for the soul. This year’s celebration transcends traditional notions of romantic love, guiding visitors on a transformative journey of self-love and personal well-being. Set amidst untouched beauty and profound serenity, The Nautilus reimagines love as a connection that begins within, forming the foundation for relationships to flourish with greater depth and meaning.

This Valentine’s Day, The Nautilus emphasises the importance of self-love. Solasta Spa’s exclusive Valentine’s offerings are thoughtfully curated to inspire moments of self-discovery, renewal, and reconnection with both oneself and loved ones. Holistic psychotherapist and life coach Lucía Garcia-Giurgiu, based in New York, highlights the philosophy behind these offerings: “The most important relationship we have is the one we have with ourselves.” In alignment with this belief, The Nautilus encourages guests to explore their personal passions and engage in activities that inspire them, either individually or with a partner.

For those embarking on a personal journey, the Aromatherapy Journey provides a sensory escape that enhances physical and mental well-being. The Four-Hand Synchronised Massage, performed by two therapists in perfect harmony, offers a deeply restorative experience. Couples are invited to join a Self-Care Masterclass, where Solasta Spa’s skilled therapists teach gentle massage techniques for partners to practice on one another. Each couple receives a curated self-care kit—including essential oils, massage oil, and a soothing scrub—enabling them to continue their wellness journey at home.

Among the tailored Valentine’s experiences is a Synchronised Yoga session, where couples are guided through partner-based poses by a skilled instructor, fostering physical closeness and trust. Alternatively, guided meditation sessions focusing on gratitude and presence include synchronised breathing exercises and the calming resonance of Tibetan singing bowls, enhancing connection and mindfulness.

For those drawn to creative pursuits, private art workshops offer a chance to bond through artistic expression. Nature lovers may find peace during a guided barefoot walking meditation, immersing themselves in the island’s pristine landscapes for a grounding and serene experience.

Through these curated experiences, Solasta Spa provides a space where mutual respect and appreciation flourish, celebrating each partner’s individuality and the unique qualities they bring to the relationship. By embracing these differences as strengths, couples can deepen their connection, cultivate appreciation, and nurture a love that grows from within.

As twilight falls over The Nautilus, couples are invited to embark on romantic dining experiences designed to rekindle connection and shared joy. The Secluded Sandbank Journey offers a private sunset cocktail, accompanied by the gentle serenade of a singer, followed by a magical five-course dinner under the stars. Guests can toast with champagne and awaken to a floating breakfast at sunrise, creating an intimate moment to begin the new day.

For those seeking beachside elegance, Thyme Beach hosts a Gourmet Dinner featuring a five-course menu paired with champagne. This experience is followed by breakfast served in the comfort of the guests’ house or residence the next morning. At Zeytoun, the Champagne Dinner showcases Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in an enchanting oceanside setting, complete with bespoke turndown touches to conclude the evening. Each culinary journey celebrates connection, blending gastronomic artistry with moments of rediscovered love, creating memories to be cherished long after the evening fades.

Whether guests seek a retreat for self-reconnection or a sanctuary to rediscover love with a partner, The Nautilus offers an experience that transcends the ordinary. Each moment is thoughtfully crafted to honour individuality and connection, inviting visitors to begin 2025 with a renewed sense of meaning. At The Nautilus, every experience is designed to reflect the uniqueness of each love story, leaving lasting memories for the year ahead and beyond.