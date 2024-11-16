News
Ambani’s family vacations in Maldives
The family of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is currently vacationing in the Maldives. During the trip, Ambani’s eldest son, Anant Ambani, made a visit to the inhabited island of HDh. Makunudhoo from the Soneva Secret resort, where the family is staying.
According to local residents, Anant travelled to the island on a jet ski, accompanied by a bodyguard and two others on a separate jet ski.
Mohamed Shanif, a resident of Makunudhoo, shared details of the visit, stating that Anant stopped near his home and asked if there were chickens, rabbits, or birds in the area. Shanif directed him to a local chicken coop.
Witnesses reported that three launches carrying additional bodyguards and resort staff were present to provide security.
Anant, known for his interest in animals, owns one of the largest animal shelters globally. His profile has gained further prominence following his wedding four months ago, an event that many referred to as one of the most expensive weddings in recent history.
Cooking
Island-inspired plant-based delights await this January at Nova Maldives
Each year, the number of people participating in Dry January continues to grow, with more individuals embracing this alcohol-free movement. Similarly, Veganuary is expected to reach new heights in 2025, surpassing the 25 million participants who took part this year, marking it as a record-breaking year for exploring plant-based foods.
Nova Maldives invites guests to celebrate Dry January and Veganuary 2025 with a variety of plant-based and alcohol-free offerings. These culinary experiences are designed to embody the wellness-focused and island-inspired lifestyle that Nova champions.
Throughout January, Nova’s expert mixologists will host interactive cocktail-making classes, providing guests with an opportunity to refine their skills while enjoying the resort’s tranquil surroundings.
Dining options during this special month include vibrant creations at Soul Kitchen and refreshing mocktails at Wink Bar. Featured dishes include the Maldivian Coconut & Vegetable Curry and Kopee Faiy Salad, both crafted from sustainably sourced local ingredients for an authentic taste of Maldivian culture. Among the alcohol-free beverages are the tropical Solis Sunset Cooler, inspired by the sunsets over South Ari Atoll, and the Cucumber Basil Fizz, a refreshing blend of basil and cucumber flavours.
For those wishing to recreate these dishes and drinks at home, Nova provides full recipes, encouraging culinary exploration inspired by island cuisine.
Featured Recipes:
- Maldivian Coconut and Vegetable Curry (Tharukaaree Riha): This traditional Maldivian dish combines fresh vegetables with creamy coconut milk for a hearty, plant-based meal. The recipe highlights local ingredients and supports sustainable farming practices.
- Kopee Faiy Salad (Kopi Fai): A refreshing side dish made with Kopee Faiy leaves, grated coconut, lime juice, and salt. Simple to prepare, this salad is a burst of freshness and complements any meal perfectly.
- Grilled Eggplant and Tomato Stack with Herb Pesto: Enhanced with crispy slices of fried breadfruit, this dish combines the savoury flavours of grilled vegetables with a homemade herb pesto, offering a nutritious and satisfying option.
Signature Mocktails:
- Solis Sunset Cooler: A tropical blend of passion fruit juice, lime, and coconut water, topped with soda for a refreshing finish.
- Cucumber Basil Fizz: A vibrant mix of fresh cucumber and lemon juices with basil syrup, creating an invigorating beverage.
General Manager Abdulla Aboobakuru emphasises Nova’s commitment to showcasing authentic Maldivian cuisine, “At Nova, we’re passionate about presenting dishes rich in fresh, plant-based ingredients. With the growing global trend toward mindful eating and health-conscious choices, our new recipes not only highlight local produce such as coconuts, spices, and tropical fruits but also cater to those seeking sustainable and nourishing dining options.”
Celebration
Self-love and serenity: The Nautilus Maldives’ Valentine’s Day experience redefined
In 2025, The Nautilus Maldives, an award-winning ultra-luxury private island hideaway, invites guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a sanctuary for the soul. This year’s celebration transcends traditional notions of romantic love, guiding visitors on a transformative journey of self-love and personal well-being. Set amidst untouched beauty and profound serenity, The Nautilus reimagines love as a connection that begins within, forming the foundation for relationships to flourish with greater depth and meaning.
This Valentine’s Day, The Nautilus emphasises the importance of self-love. Solasta Spa’s exclusive Valentine’s offerings are thoughtfully curated to inspire moments of self-discovery, renewal, and reconnection with both oneself and loved ones. Holistic psychotherapist and life coach Lucía Garcia-Giurgiu, based in New York, highlights the philosophy behind these offerings: “The most important relationship we have is the one we have with ourselves.” In alignment with this belief, The Nautilus encourages guests to explore their personal passions and engage in activities that inspire them, either individually or with a partner.
For those embarking on a personal journey, the Aromatherapy Journey provides a sensory escape that enhances physical and mental well-being. The Four-Hand Synchronised Massage, performed by two therapists in perfect harmony, offers a deeply restorative experience. Couples are invited to join a Self-Care Masterclass, where Solasta Spa’s skilled therapists teach gentle massage techniques for partners to practice on one another. Each couple receives a curated self-care kit—including essential oils, massage oil, and a soothing scrub—enabling them to continue their wellness journey at home.
Among the tailored Valentine’s experiences is a Synchronised Yoga session, where couples are guided through partner-based poses by a skilled instructor, fostering physical closeness and trust. Alternatively, guided meditation sessions focusing on gratitude and presence include synchronised breathing exercises and the calming resonance of Tibetan singing bowls, enhancing connection and mindfulness.
For those drawn to creative pursuits, private art workshops offer a chance to bond through artistic expression. Nature lovers may find peace during a guided barefoot walking meditation, immersing themselves in the island’s pristine landscapes for a grounding and serene experience.
Through these curated experiences, Solasta Spa provides a space where mutual respect and appreciation flourish, celebrating each partner’s individuality and the unique qualities they bring to the relationship. By embracing these differences as strengths, couples can deepen their connection, cultivate appreciation, and nurture a love that grows from within.
As twilight falls over The Nautilus, couples are invited to embark on romantic dining experiences designed to rekindle connection and shared joy. The Secluded Sandbank Journey offers a private sunset cocktail, accompanied by the gentle serenade of a singer, followed by a magical five-course dinner under the stars. Guests can toast with champagne and awaken to a floating breakfast at sunrise, creating an intimate moment to begin the new day.
For those seeking beachside elegance, Thyme Beach hosts a Gourmet Dinner featuring a five-course menu paired with champagne. This experience is followed by breakfast served in the comfort of the guests’ house or residence the next morning. At Zeytoun, the Champagne Dinner showcases Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in an enchanting oceanside setting, complete with bespoke turndown touches to conclude the evening. Each culinary journey celebrates connection, blending gastronomic artistry with moments of rediscovered love, creating memories to be cherished long after the evening fades.
Whether guests seek a retreat for self-reconnection or a sanctuary to rediscover love with a partner, The Nautilus offers an experience that transcends the ordinary. Each moment is thoughtfully crafted to honour individuality and connection, inviting visitors to begin 2025 with a renewed sense of meaning. At The Nautilus, every experience is designed to reflect the uniqueness of each love story, leaving lasting memories for the year ahead and beyond.
Featured
Worldwide Kids accreditation highlights Dhigali Maldives’ commitment to exceptional childcare
Dhigali Maldives has announced that its “Play” Kids Club has been accredited by Worldwide Kids, becoming one of only nine such facilities in the Maldives. This recognition underscores Dhigali’s commitment to providing high-quality and inclusive childcare services.
Christian Szabo, the General Manager of Dhigali Maldives, described the accreditation as a significant milestone, emphasising that it affirms the resort’s dedication to offering exceptional and inclusive childcare programs. He expressed pride in joining a network that shares the vision of nurturing young minds.
The “Play” Kids Club caters to children aged 4-12, providing a vibrant array of activities facilitated by certified childcare professionals. This accreditation further solidifies Dhigali’s focus on delivering exceptional family experiences in a safe and stimulating environment.
With this accomplishment, Dhigali Maldives continues to set a high standard for family-friendly luxury, ensuring parents can relax with the confidence that their children are engaged in fun and enriching activities during their stay.
