Seaside Finolhu offers perfect Eid escape in Maldives

Celebrate the upcoming Eid al- Fitr and mark the end of the month of Ramadan by unwinding at a tropical beach island playground.

With some of the most stylish villas and sumptuous dining in the Maldives, Seaside Finolhu delivers an exquisite balance of natural wonder and luxurious living to offer the perfect Eid escape.

Located within the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll and the first resort in the Maldives to be included in the Design Hotels’ prestigious international portfolio, Seaside Finolhu strikes a magical balance between natural beauty and refined luxury.

Up to two kilometres of white sand beaches lined by swaying palms overlooking a turquoise blue lagoon complement Seaside Finolhu’s new “kaleidoscope” design, creating a visually striking aesthetic that is enhanced by the modern conveniences and luxuries of the resort’s world-class villas, restaurants and facilities.

All of Seaside Finolhu’s villas have recently undergone a comprehensive upgrade, and fitted with the must-have devices of modern luxury living to give them an even more stylish edge.

Combining seclusion, privacy and generous amount of space, the resort’s private pool villas and two-bedroom beach villas offer couples and families the perfect haven to get together and recharge during Eid al-Fitr.

Couples looking for a romantic holiday can enjoy total privacy at the resort’s pool villas.

With its 205 sqm of living space, Finolhu’s Private Pool Villas are nestled within their own secluded tropical garden, and feature a swimming pool and indoor and outdoor showers.

A path through the garden provides direct access to a white sand beach and dedicated sun loungers, while inside the spacious villa, top-of-the-range entertainment systems and a king-size bed add a higher level of luxury and comfort.

Families are spoilt for choice when it comes to accommodation at Seaside Finolhu.

The two-bedroom Rockstar Villa is located at the very end of the jetty for total seclusion. Everything here is designed to be a little larger than life, with two spacious master bedrooms, an eight-metre long infinity pool and a lavish cocktail bar within 460 sqm of its total living area which come with sprawling views of the ocean as far as the eye can see.

At 530 sqm, the Two-Bedroom Beach Villa with Pool boasts even more space, with two master bedrooms, separate bathrooms, a 10-metre pool, a stretch of private beach and stunning sunset views.

All villas feature flatscreen TVs and state-of-the-art entertainment systems.

After the holy month of fasting, food forms an integral part of the Eid al-Fitr festivities, and Seaside Finolhu offers some excellent dining options for all.

The Arabian Grill takes diners on a culinary trip to North Africa and the Middle East with sensuous feasts to tempt the palate, nose, eyes and even ears; where the sight and sound of fresh meat sizzling gently mixes with the lapping of the waves and the aroma of Maghreb spices subtly fill the air.

Aside from traditional North African and Middle Eastern fare, Seaside Finolhu also offers diners the choice of the very finest seafood, Asian and international cuisine at its world-class restaurants Crab Shack, Kanusan and all-day-dining restaurant Beach Kitchen.

