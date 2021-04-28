CROSSROADS Maldives launches destination marketing campaign in Russia

CROSSROADS Maldives, the Maldives first world-class, multi-island leisure destination, has launched a destination marketing campaign in Russia and CIS countries.

The campaign launched together with ELEPHANT PR, a boutique communications agency with offices out of Moscow and London will kick off a series of engagements with some of the key Russian media, celebrities, and opinion leaders in addition to a press group from Russia’s top lifestyle and travel media at its hotels Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton.

“We are truly excited to start representing such a fascinating, ambitious project. Maldives has a lot more to offer now: hospitality, entertainment and retail brought to an all-encompassing destination that marks a new era of luxury in this beautiful country that is so loved by Russian travellers,” Ekaterina Zemtsova, Managing Partner of ELEPHANT PR, said.

Russia and CIS countries are amongst Maldives top source markets this year with remarkable recovery, compared to the same time last year, Russia market grew by 119.4 per cent while Uzbekistan grew by 557 per cent, Kazakhstan by 373 per cent and Ukraine by 293 per cent.

CROSSROADS Maldives features two lifestyle hotels, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth quay, complete with world-class⁠ amenities and exclusive concierge services⁠, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the CROSSROADS Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre, and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

Crafted from tales of the past and designed to inspire the present, CROSSROADS Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations.