Gamechanger Siyam World Maldives appoints Tom McLoughlin as Island Chief, General Manager

Siyam World, Maldives, a thrilling and bold new addition to the Sun Siyam Resorts portfolio, has appointed hospitality trailblazer Tom McLoughlin as Island Chief and General Manager ahead of its scheduled opening in Q4, 2021

The team behind Siyam World Maldives aims to create a striking new interpretation of the country’s rich natural wonders as a playground of possibilities; of memorably modern, quirky resort adventures and exciting, diverse experiences – confidently conceived and brilliantly brought to life.

Unconventional disruptor and daring visionary, McLoughlin has a proven track record of spearheading innovative and iconic island concepts that have driven the evolution of the modern Maldives hospitality industry, such as Hilton Rangali (subsequently rebranded as Conrad), Dhoni Mighili in 2003, Huvafen Fushi in 2004, Amilla Fushi in 2014, and Finolhu in 2016.

He has made the Maldives his home for two decades, and his deep love for his adopted country is evident, as is his expertise in helping owners create extraordinary resort experiences.

McLoughlin began his hospitality career with global brands including Accor and Hilton International and has over two decades’ experience working in the Maldives alone.

With extensive know-how in food and beverage, leisure and luxury travel, asset management and spa operations, he is set to support the owners and local management team in bringing Siyam World, Maldives to life.

The creators behind Siyam World strongly believe in local capabilities and have made it their mission to develop Maldivian talent in the hospitality industry by aiming for a whopping 80 per cent local employment rate.

With the aspiration of building a resort concept on traditional roots, the training, employment and development of local talent has already begun – including at higher management level.

Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, 40-minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 15-minute speedboat trip.

The island resort boasts an enticing variety of rooms and residences and classifies as a five-star all-inclusive resort unlike any other.

Forget any preconceptions of monotonous dining in the Maldives: at 54 hectares, this island is one of the largest in the Maldives to house a resort, offering guests an abundance of space and variety.

At Siyam World, there are a dozen different bars and restaurants to choose from and an endless array of ‘never-seen-before’ experiences to enjoy.

This is a new resort that offers fun-loving, open minded guests the freedom to roam, socialise and engage in an island community. With its uncompromisingly quirky with an “I can have it all” perception comes a deep-rooted soul and a unique approach to everything.