Cora Cora Maldives achieves Gold Status from SHe Travel Club

Cora Cora Maldives, has recently announced its attainment of the SHe Travel Club Label, a prestigious recognition specifically designed to cater to the unique needs and preferences of women travelers. This notable achievement makes Cora Cora Maldives the second resort in the Maldives to be accredited with the esteemed Gold label.

The SHe Travel Club Label was created by a team of women and travel professionals who understand the importance of providing an exceptional experience for female travelers. With a focus on safety, comfort, service, and overall guest satisfaction, this label serves as a testament to Cora Cora Maldives’ unwavering commitment to delivering excellence.

Nestled amidst the awe-inspiring beauty of the Maldives, Cora Cora offers its guests an unparalleled immersive experience into the rich Maldivian culture, along with a myriad of experiential and culinary delights. Boasting 100 luxurious villas, the resort ensures that every guest’s desire for opulence and tranquility is met.

Cora Cora Maldives goes above and beyond to provide an array of amenities that cater to the diverse interests of its esteemed guests. Indulge in a culinary journey at one of the resort’s four exquisite restaurants, or unwind with a refreshing beverage at one of the two bars. For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the MOKSHA Spa and Wellbeing Centre offers a haven of serenity. Adventure enthusiasts can explore a range of water sports and diving activities, while fitness enthusiasts can maintain their workout routine at the state-of-the-art gym. Additionally, guests can find solace and inner peace at the overwater yoga pavilion or enjoy a unique cinematic experience at the outdoor cinema. Families with children will appreciate the CoraKids club, which provides engaging and supervised activities for the little ones. Art enthusiasts will also be captivated by the Dutch Onion Art Gallery, showcasing captivating works from talented artists.

Cora Cora Maldives has positioned itself as an idyllic retreat for those seeking an unforgettable experience in the Maldives. Renowned for its stunning location, exceptional service, and unwavering commitment to excellence, it comes as no surprise that the resort has been acknowledged as the best in its class.