Kandolhu Maldives presents ultimate breakfast experience: Introducing floating breakfast

Kandolhu Maldives, is thrilled to announce the introduction of its latest culinary experience – the Floating Breakfast. Guests can now savour a delectable breakfast served in the comfort and privacy of their own private pool, immersing themselves in unparalleled opulence amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.

Designed to elevate the breakfast experience to new heights, Kandolhu’s Floating Breakfast is a remarkable blend of gastronomy, elegance, and serenity. Guests can start their day with a tantalizing selection of culinary delights, accompanied by a steaming cup of coffee or tea, ensuring a perfect beginning to an unforgettable day.

The Floating Breakfast experience at Kandolhu Maldives encompasses an array of mouthwatering delicacies. The menu includes an assortment of freshly baked breads and pastries sourced from our renowned in-house bakery, a variety of artisanal cheeses and fine charcuterie, and a vibrant and refreshing exotic fruit salad.

The Floating Breakfast experience at Kandolhu Maldives is available to all guests, regardless of their meal plan, for just 75 USD ++ per person. Whether you’re on a romantic getaway, celebrating a special occasion, or simply looking to treat yourself, this unique breakfast experience promises to be a highlight of your stay.