Amilla Maldives Resort & Residences: Leading the way in sustainable tourism

Nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, lies the Amilla Maldives Resort & Residences, a pioneer in sustainable tourism. Over the past three years, the resort has embarked on an eco-journey that has seen it implement over 35 concurrent sustainability initiatives, including solar energy, coral propagation, recycling, and reducing packaging waste through its Homegrown@Amilla and Homemade@Amilla programs.

Amilla has a number of sustainability initiatives in place, including:

Solar energy: The resort is powered by solar energy, which helps to reduce its carbon footprint.

Coral propagation: The resort has a coral propagation program that helps to restore damaged coral reefs.

Homegrown & Homemade@Amilla programs: The resort grows its own fruits and vegetables, and makes its own products, such as jams, pickles, and yogurt. This helps to reduce the resort's reliance on imported goods and packaging.

Sea turtle conservation: The resort works with the Olive Ridley Project to monitor and conserve sea turtles.

Manta ray conservation: The resort works with the Manta Trust to protect manta rays.

White tailed tropic bird conservation: The resort is home to a number of rare white tailed tropic birds, and the resort is working to protect these birds.

As an EarthCheck Silver certified property for the second year running, Amilla meets the highest sustainability standards in the hotel industry. The resort is committed to sustainability in every aspect of its operations, from its natural jungle surroundings and extensive gardens that grow fresh produce to its waste management program that sorts and processes its waste materials accordingly.

At the heart of Amilla’s sustainability efforts is the Homegrown@Amilla program, which helps the resort reduce its impact on the environment and lower its carbon footprint by growing fresh produce in the gardens. The resort’s Mystique Garden is located in the center of the island, where guests can wander and explore the lush greenery. The banana plantation, “Sweet Spot,” sweet potato garden, and mushroom hut, as well as the hydroponics garden, all provide fresh produce for the resort’s kitchen.

Meanwhile, the Homemade@Amilla program helps Amilla reach its sustainability goals by dramatically reducing food packaging waste. The program includes spa products made from the resort’s coconut oil and native plants, as well as a range of food items like yogurt, jams, and pickles. With wellness in mind, Amilla also makes a range of probiotic sodas, including 8 flavors of Kombucha and plant-based milks.

The resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism also extends to its marine ecosystem. Amilla’s resident marine biologist offers unsurpassable insight into the incredible Biosphere Reserve in which the island is located. Guests who stay at the resort can learn about the ocean, pursue adventures, experience the coral reef, and participate in ongoing research to personally make a difference to our fragile environment.

Amilla’s coral propagation program allows corals to regenerate and thrive by attaching coral fragments to metal frames and placing them in an ocean nursery, an ideal location for growth and regular monitoring and maintenance. The resort has also teamed up with the Manta Trust, an NGO dedicated to protecting manta rays and the marine ecosystems they inhabit, and the turtle conservation organization, the Olive Ridley Project, to monitor and conserve local turtles.

Amilla’s sustainability initiatives go beyond environmental protection. The resort has launched its first-ever Sustainability Series on YouTube, a carefully curated visual depiction of its various sustainability actions. Amilla also purchases items for villas made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, such as wet bags for damp swimwear, and protects rare white-tailed tropic birds, which now nest on the island due to the extensive jungle and abundance of undeveloped spaces.

Amilla Maldives Resort & Residences is a shining example of sustainable tourism. With its commitment to environmental protection, waste reduction, fresh produce, marine conservation, and educational outreach, the resort is leading the way in sustainable tourism in the Maldives and beyond.