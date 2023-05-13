Behind the scenes of hospitality: An interview with Ibrahim Razeen, Front Office Manager at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort

Ibrahim Razeen is the Front Office Manager at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort with a passion for the hospitality industry. He began his career in 2006, after completing a diploma in tourism and hotel operations. Since then, he has gained valuable experience at several luxury resorts in the Maldives, including Banyan Tree Maldives, Naladhu Private Island, Huvafen Fushi Maldives, and Anantara Veli Resort. In this interview, Ibrahim shares his journey in the hospitality industry and how he ended up as the Front Office Manager at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort. He also offers insights into his approach to providing exceptional guest service and advice for those just starting their career in the hospitality industry.

Maldives Insider: Razeen, can you tell us about your journey in the hospitality industry and how you ended up as the Front Office Manager at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort?

Ibrahim Razeen: Sure, my journey in the hospitality industry started with a passion for tourism and a desire to build a successful career in this field. After completing my diploma in tourism and hotel operations in 2006, I joined the food and beverage service team at Banyan Tree Maldives. I gained valuable experience working in this role and got to understand how a resort operates.

In 2007, I got the opportunity to join Anantara Hotels as a butler at Naladhu Private Island Maldives. This experience gave me an insight into the inner workings of a luxury resort and helped me to develop a deeper understanding of the hospitality industry. I worked hard and was soon promoted to the role of Assistant Villa Operations Manager.

I continued to work in the hospitality industry and gained valuable experience at other luxury resorts, including Huvafen Fushi Maldives. In 2018, I rejoined Anantara Hotels as the Assistant Front Office Manager at Anantara Veli Resort. It was a great opportunity for me to take on a new challenge and develop my skills in managing front desk operations, guest services, and overall guest experience. I was later promoted to the position of Front Office Manager at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, where I currently serve.

MI: What do you think sets Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort apart from other luxury resorts in the Maldives?

IR: At Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, we offer our guests a unique and authentic experience that showcases the beauty and culture of the Maldives. Our resort is situated on a private island and offers a range of activities and experiences that allow guests to immerse themselves in the local culture.

Not only is the resort easily accessible from Male, guests at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort are also spoilt for choices when it comes to culinary experiences. From housemade dry-aged beef and Italian favourites to South Asian, Japanese and Thai restaurants located at its sister property, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort (just a stone’s throw away), long-staying guests will not be bored when it comes to dining.

We also place a strong emphasis on sustainability and have implemented a number of eco-friendly initiatives to reduce our impact on the environment. Our guests appreciate our commitment to sustainability and often choose to stay with us because of this.

MI: As the Front Office Manager, what is your approach to providing exceptional guest service?

IR: My approach to providing exceptional guest service is to always put the guest first. I believe that every guest is unique and has different needs and preferences. I strive to understand these needs and preferences and tailor our services to meet theirs.

I also believe that attention to detail is key to providing exceptional guest service. We pay attention to the little things, such as remembering guests’ names and preferences, to make their stay more comfortable and enjoyable.

Finally, I believe that a positive and welcoming attitude is essential to providing exceptional guest service. We strive to create a warm and welcoming environment for our guests and make them feel at home.

MI: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their career in the hospitality industry?

IR: My advice would be to work hard, be passionate, and never stop learning. The hospitality industry is constantly evolving, and it’s important to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices.

I would also encourage anyone starting their career in the hospitality industry to be open to new experiences and opportunities. Don’t be afraid to take on new challenges and step outside of your comfort zone. The more experience you gain, the more valuable you become as an employee.

I would advise anyone starting their career in the hospitality industry to remember that guest service is the foundation of our industry. Always put the guest first and strive to provide exceptional service that exceeds their expectations.