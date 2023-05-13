Visit Maldives and CNN partner to promote sustainable tourism in Maldives

The Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), has announced a new partnership with CNN International Commercial to promote sustainable and experiential tourism in the Maldives to a global audience. The agreement, signed at the MMPRC headquarters on February 28, 2023, establishes an advertising and branded-content partnership that will run from May to June 2023.

The campaign aims to showcase a unique side of the Maldives by highlighting local and grassroots initiatives that preserve the natural beauty and environmental biodiversity of the Maldivian islands. By emphasizing the sustainable practices and initiatives carried out by Maldivians, the campaign seeks to cater to the growing wave of environmentally-conscious travelers seeking authentic and eco-friendly experiences.

Recycled resort interiors, volunteer-based conservation programs, and community appreciation efforts will be among the focal points of the campaign. CNN will leverage its global platform to raise awareness about the Maldives’ leading role in sustainable tourism and cultural preservation.

Thoyyib Mohamed, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of MMPRC, expressed his excitement about the partnership, emphasizing that the Maldives is at the forefront of sustainable tourism practices and it is crucial to showcase the locals driving these initiatives to a global audience.

Abhijeet Dhar, Director of Sales at CNN International Commercial, also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. He praised the Maldives for its innovative and indigenous techniques in preserving the natural beauty of the islands. Dhar emphasized that CNN’s compelling storytelling and engaging branded content will play a vital role in positioning the Maldives as a sustainable destination for environmentally-conscious travelers.

As part of the campaign, CNN will feature dedicated content across digital and broadcast platforms under the theme “The Journey Matters in 2023.” This will include articles, videos, commercials, and social media posts, ensuring a widespread global reach and engagement.

This partnership marks the fourth collaboration between MMPRC and CNN. Previous campaigns conducted during the pandemic were highly successful in maintaining the destination’s presence in the global market. CNN’s immersive content, characterized by strong storytelling elements, has consistently provided international travelers with a holistic overview of the Maldives.

Through this partnership, the Maldives aims to continue positioning itself as a leading destination for sustainable and experiential tourism, inspiring travelers to appreciate and preserve the natural beauty of the islands while supporting local communities and initiatives.